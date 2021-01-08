Jane Seymour Claims She Was Cheated On by All of Her Ex-Husbands

WENN Celebrity

The 'Live and Let Die' actress who has been married four times says her past marriages came to an end because all of her former husbands found 'other people.'

Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jane Seymour used her divorces to learn how to be a better person.

The actress has been married four times and admits the biggest lesson she's learned from her splits is to "let go" whilst ensuring she and her ex still "find a way to communicate," especially when children are involved.

"(The most important thing I learned) is to let go. To try to find a way to communicate and keep what was good in the relationship," she tells People.

"Especially when co-parenting. And I tried to look at my side of things: 'What could I have done differently?' But it's hard when you're a mother and you work. It means sometimes you're gone. And sometimes you may be in a relationship where they would rather that you were there 24/7 and never worked."

"That hasn't actually been the case with me, but that's the only thing I can look at that I did really wrong - I went to work. But I was providing for the whole family, so it's very hard."

The "War with Grandpa" star shares 25-year-old twins Kristopher and John with James Keach, as well as son Sean, 35, and daughter Katherine, 39, with David Flynn.

Jane goes on to insist she always did her best to juggle being a parent with her work life when her brood was younger, telling the publication, "I've always done the best I could; I took my kids all over the world whenever I was working, I had them on-set with me."

"And I somehow managed to juggle it. I was married to men who had different issues, and I never ended the marriages - they did, by finding other people!"

While describing her divorces as "painful" and "depressing," the actress - who was also married to Michael Attenborough and Geoffrey Planer - believes they've ultimately made her a better person.

"The sooner you can accept it, the better for you and others," she muses. "And then when you look out from yourself and look around to see what other people are suffering or challenged by, you realise what you have is minimal compared to other people's challenges."

"And so for me, I was really brought up to see what I could do for others, because that would give me a sense of purpose. When I had a sense of purpose, I was able then to deal with what I had to deal with."