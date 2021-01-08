Hilaria Baldwin Fired as Brand Ambassador Following Spanish Heritage Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

The wife of '30 Rock' alum Alec Baldwin has lost her first endorsement deal, more than a week after she was accused of faking her Spanish accent and cultural background.

AceShowbiz - Hilaria Baldwin has been dropped as a spokesperson for diaper brand Cuties Baby Care in the wake of her Spanish heritage controversy.

Alec Baldwin's wife found herself at the centre of an identity scandal at the end of 2020 after she was accused of faking her European accent and cultural background for years, with reports suggesting her real name is Hillary and she was born to white parents in Boston, Massachusetts - not on the Spanish island of Majorca, as was previously claimed.

The former yoga instructor insisted she had never lied or embellished her personal history, instead blaming others for "misrepresenting" her, but the backlash may have cost her the renewal of a lucrative endorsement deal as Cuties officials have decided to part ways with the mother-of-five.

In a statement issued to the New York Post's Page Six, representatives shared, "In response to the inquires (sic) we have received, we would like to inform all of our loyal Cuties followers that Hilaria's partnership with Cuties Baby Care ended at the end of 2020."

"We thank Hilaria for the support she provided in 2020 and wish her, and her family, continued health and happiness in the New Year."

The Baldwins have been laying low in their home in the Hamptons, New York, where Hilaria celebrated her 37th birthday on Wednesday (06Jan21).

Sharing a sweet tribute to Hilaria on Instagram, Alec wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything."

The actor accompanied the post with a photo of the couple and its kids Carmen, seven; Rafael, five; Leonardo, four; Romeo, two, and Eduardo, who was born in September (20).