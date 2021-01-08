Jordan Peele Has No Plan to Return to Acting Gig

WENN Movie

The director behind critically-acclaimed movies 'Get Out' and Us' insists he is done with acting as he doesn't enjoy watching his own onscreen performances.

Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jordan Peele has ruled out taking on any more acting gigs as he hates watching himself on screen.

The star made a name for himself in shows such as "Fargo" and "Mad TV" before going on to find fame behind the camera, directing flicks including 2018's "Get Out" and "Us" in 2019.

However, in a new interview with Bradley Whitford as part of an ActBlue fundraiser, Jordan admitted he can't see himself acting in the future.

"I like watching my movies. I can watch the films I direct (but) watching me perform just feels like, it's a bad kind of masturbatory. It's masturbation you don't enjoy."

"I feel like I got to do so much and it is a great feeling. When I think about those great moments when you're basking in something you said that feels funny. When I think about all that, I think I got enough."

Peele is currently working on an unknown horror film project, with his next directorial offering coming in July 2022.

Jordan Peele was last seen on the big screen in Spike Lee's 2018 biographical crime movie "BlacKkKlansman". He later appeared as himself in documentary film "Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror" and lent his voice to one of the animated characters in "Toy Story 4".

Last year, he explained why his movies always centered on black characters. "The way I look at it, I get to cast black people in my movies," he said. "I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, 'I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family'. And they say yes. I don't see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don't like white dudes, but I've seen that movie."