Dinah Jane Heartbroken as Doctors Advised Her Family to 'Pull the Plug' on Her Ailing Grandma
The former member of the Fifth Harmony is struggling to say goodbye to her cancer-stricken grandmother after she and family were advised by doctors to take the elderly off life support.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Fifth Harmony star Dinah Jane has been left "forever scarred" after doctors advised her family to "pull the plug" on her cancer-stricken grandmother.

The singer shared the heartbreaking news on social media on Wednesday (06Jan21) as she prepared to say her final farewells.

"F**K CANCER," she initially tweeted, before explaining, "hearing that we gotta 'pull the plug' on my grandma today will be the day I will forever be scarred..."

She also posted video footage from her grandma's hospital bedside as three of her male relatives doted on the ailing family matriarch.

"HANSEN STRONG holding down their queen (sic)," she captioned the sad Instagram Story clip.

She also posted a message that read, "It's okay if you thought you were over it but it hits u all over again. It's okay to fall apart even after u thought u had it under control. U are not weak. Healing is messy. There is no timeline for healing."

Dinah also struggled to say goodbye to her great-grandmother back in 2015. She burst into tears as she's singing to her ailing relative in a hospital.

Dinah's mother posted the picture while explaining back then, "My grandmother Sepi is dying.. It's just a matter of time., bt I am so thankful that we were able to have her for the last 80 years! She is the heart of our family! a loving, hard working, and a giving person . She has a heart of gold and a smile that will light up a room! We love you so much grandma."

