 
 

Mick Foley Calls for Donald Trump to Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame After D.C. Riot

Mick Foley Calls for Donald Trump to Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame After D.C. Riot
Facebook/WENN
Celebrity

The wrestling legend has urged WWE boss Vince McMahon to remove the MAGA leader from the organisation's Hall of Fame following the violent protest in Capitol Hill

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wrestling legend Mick Foley has called on WWE boss Vince McMahon to remove outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump from the organisation's Hall of Fame.

The retired fighter was inducted alongside the real estate mogul and reality TV star back in 2013, but after riling up his supporters and appearing to encourage their siege of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (06Jan21), Foley is seeking Trump's ousting from the WWE platform.

Tagging McMahon in his tweet, Foley wrote, "Hey Vince - how about throwing this sorry son of a b**ch out of our Hall of Fame?"

The former world champion - who has been vocal with his criticism of Trump during the Republican leader's time in office - also laid the blame on the president as he shared a video of injured officers leaving the riot.

  See also...

"This is on you, Mr. President. Every single injury today is on you," he added.

The outgoing president - who is set to be succeeded by Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden on 20 January - has a long history with WWE.

In 1988 and 1989, his Trump Plaza hotel in New Jersey was billed as the host venue for each year's WrestleMania event.

And in 2007, real life friends Trump and McMahon staged an on-screen rivalry which culminated in the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23, with "The Celebrity Apprentice" star emerging victorious, thanks to his proxy, Bobby Lashley, beating down his ring rival Umaga, who was representing McMahon.

You can share this post!

Dinah Jane Heartbroken as Doctors Advised Her Family to 'Pull the Plug' on Her Ailing Grandma

Lea Michele Considers Chopping Her Hair as She Struggles With Postpartum Hair Loss
Most Read
Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction
Celebrity

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B

Watch: Chinese Kitty and Baddie Gi Get Into Brawl on a Flight in Miami

Watch: Chinese Kitty and Baddie Gi Get Into Brawl on a Flight in Miami

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Candace Owens Blasts Cosmopolitan for Glamorizing Obesity: You Should be 'Ashamed'

Candace Owens Blasts Cosmopolitan for Glamorizing Obesity: You Should be 'Ashamed'

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization