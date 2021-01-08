 
 

Donald Trump Blocked From Facebook Following Capitol Hill Riot

WENN
Celebrity

The Facebook bosses have decided to ban the MAGA leader from the social media platform for at least a couple of weeks after he's accused of inciting D.C. riot.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Facebook bosses have blocked U.S. leader Donald Trump from the platform for inciting violence.

Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the President's account would not be accessible for at least the next two weeks after Trump was accused of stirring up the protestors and domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in an effort to halt the transition of power to Democrat Joe Biden, who beat Trump at the polls in November's general election.

The siege shuttered Congress as lawmakers attempted to certify the election result.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg says.

"His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect - and likely their intent - would be to provoke further violence."

"Following the certification of the election results by Congress, the priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms. Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech."

"But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government. We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Twitter bosses also blocked Trump from the platform for 12 hours on Wednesday (06Jan21) after he posted three messages to his supporters that each appeared to incite.

