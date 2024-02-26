Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The former 'The X Factor' contestant sparks a debate after she calls the 'One Love' songstress 'a beautiful thickie queen,' seemingly to compliment her look at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Dinah Jane's comment on Selena Gomez's look has apparently been misunderstood. The former Fifth Harmony member has garnered mixed responses after she called the singer/actress a "beautiful thickie queen."

Following the "Only Murders in the Building" star's appearance at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday, February 25, Dinah took to social media to weigh in on Selena's look that night. In the comments section of an Instagram post, she simply wrote, "what a beautiful thickie queen," with several smiling face with hearts emojis.

While the "Bottled Up" songstress seemingly meant no harm with her comment, some people thought otherwise and were offended by the remark. "why would she say that," one person asked. Another confronted the 26-year-old star, "Uncalled for. When did it become ok to say things like this to other women ?"

"So unnecessary to say that. i have no idea who that woman is, but she needs to learn some manners," a third critic slammed Dinah. Another claimed, "Selena has her comments LIMITED and y'all don't think she'd be sensitive to a comment about this?? Like damn this rando (idk the person who commented don't come for me) really could have put some thought into their comment fr. Commenting on anyone's body weight is gross."

Another fan simply praised Selena, noting, "She is nor thick or thin she has perfect body." Meanwhile, others have called out the naysayers. "Lmfao why are people getting offended, I know Hollywood is in its Ozempic era rn but ya'll do remember when thick used to be a compliment right?" one of them reacted to the backlash.

Another argued, "People use it as a compliment. I think there are cultural differences here." One other person similarly added, "Y'all thick isn't an insult. Thick is basically admiring her curves. It's slang...."

Dinah has not responded to the criticism nor she explained her intentions with the comment.

Meanwhile, Selena stunned on the red carpet of the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. She wore a glittery white dress that featured a long trail and two straps with embellishments on them.

