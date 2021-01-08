 
 

Johnny Depp's House Targeted by Burglar

WENN
Celebrity

A woman has been taken into police custody for allegedly attempting to break into the Hollywood Hills property owned by the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home was targeted in an attempted burglary over the weekend (02-03Jan21).

According to TMZ, a woman broke into the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor's mansion, setting off the home's security system and alerting police of an intruder.

The woman is said to have fled the property before officers arrived and it remains unclear whether anything was taken. However, she was reportedly later found nearby, with police connecting her to another recent burglary, and arrested.

Depp is believed to have been away from the property at the time of the incident.

  See also...

It comes amid a turbulent time for the actor, which saw him lose his legal battle against publishers of British newspaper The Sun over a story in which he was described as a "wife beater" in reference to allegations of abuse from ex-wife Amber Heard.

The star's struggles saw him dropped from the forthcoming "Fantastic Beasts" sequel, with actor Mads Mikkelsen taking over his role as supervillain Gellert Grindelwald.

Depp has denied all allegations and previously vowed to fight the ruling, insisting, "My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

The legal feud between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues as the "Aquaman" actress subsequently launched a $100 million counterclaim against her former husband. In response, the Jack Sparrow depicter sought to have the countersuit dismissed, but a judge denied his request. The case is due to head to trial later this year (21).

