Donald Trump Promises 'Orderly Transition' Despite 'Totally Disagreeing' With Election Results
The MAGA leader promises an 'orderly transition' after he was accused of inciting riot as his supporters gathered at the U.S. Capitol in protest of the outcome of the Presidential election.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has promised an "orderly transition" after finally accepting his defeat by Joe Biden in November's (20) U.S. election.

The outgoing President, who has repeatedly refused to concede the election, issued a statement on Thursday (07Jan21) insisting "there will be an orderly transition on January 20" - even though he disagreed with the ultimate outcome.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20," Trump confirmed.

"I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again."

The POTUS released the statement through his deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino's Twitter account at 3:50 am ET after Trump's personal account was suspended by Twitter chiefs the previous day amid riots in Washington, D.C.

Trump was accused of inciting the protest at a rally earlier in the day and was slow in officially calling for the activists to leave the Capitol building, where politicians had gathered to certify Biden's win.

Prior to the incident, Trump addressed his followers, who gathered maskless on the Ellipse near the White House. He said, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol."

"We're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women," urged Trump, "and we're probably not going to be cheering, so much for some of them, because you'll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong."

He's been widely condemned for his response to the situation, with calls to have Trump removed from office by impeachment or through the invocation of the 25th Amendment.

