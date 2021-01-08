Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, James Corden Slam D.C. Rioters in Monologues

WENN TV

The U.S. late-night show hosts deliver passionate monologues to condemn President Donald Trump after his angry supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn the election results.

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel led the U.S. late night TV hosts condemning the actions of Washington D.C. protesters as "terrorism" on Wednesday (06Jan21).

Fallon ditched his usual jokes in favour of a moving opening statement blasting the attack on the Capitol building, which was stormed by supporters of Donald Trump in a bid to overturn the election results.

Hitting out at the "bad leadership" of the President, he said, "This is what happens when there's no peaceful transition of power and what happens when there's bad leadership. This is not how you lose."

The star insisted his grandfather, a veteran, would have been "disgusted" if he was still alive, adding, "Today was not patriotism. Today was terrorism."

The talk show host went on to praise President-elect Joe Biden for his comments calling for an end to the violence and insisted that, ultimately, "good will prevail."

"Today was a disgrace. Today was disappointing. But sadly, today was not a surprise," concluded Fallon. "But it's important to remember that this is not who we are. I assure you there are more good people than there are bad, and good will prevail."

Fellow talk show host Kimmel blamed "incompetent" Trump for inciting the "angry mob," telling viewers on his show, "The President of the United States - because he is too angry, too insecure and too incompetent to deal with the fact that he lost an election, a fair election, an election that was no different than any other election, an election he lost by seven million votes and 70 electors - turns an angry mob against members of Congress and his own Vice President."

"Not to mention endangering the Capitol police, those blue lives he claims matter so much to him."

Seth Meyers also spoke out on the day's events and blasted the outgoing POTUS for his much-derided video message urging the protesters to stand down while still repeating his claims the election had been "stolen" and telling the rioters he "loved" them.

He said on his show, "What we saw today was a violent insurgency, an attempt to overthrow the legitimately elected government of the United States and it was incited, directed, and encouraged by the present, Donald Trump and more than a few members of the Republican Party and right-wing media."

"As we were all watching these stunning scenes of violence and sedition, of insurrection against our democracy, anxiously hoping for a restoration of calm and order, the President of the United States told the traitors and the mob, 'We love you, you're very special. I know how you feel.' And he does. He knows how they feel because he's spent four years telling them in great and odious detail how they should feel."

"So we can be shocked but we can't be surprised. The president wanted this. He directed it, supported it, he incited it, and encouraged it."

After condemning the actions of a "crazy, sad day," James Corden urged viewers of his programme to hold on to "hope," assuring that, "In two weeks on those same steps where that mob fought and pushed past the police, the people who encouraged and instigated that violence - Donald Trump, his children, Rudy Giuliani - they're all going to need a tourist pass to get in, because they've lost the presidency, they've lost the House, and now they've lost the Senate... So, if you can, have hope."