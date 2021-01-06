 
 

Ciara Teases Post-Baby Body After Losing Weight Following Pregnancy

Ciara Teases Post-Baby Body After Losing Weight Following Pregnancy
The 'Goodies' star shows off her cleavage as she is 'super proud' of herself for getting her body back into pre-pregnancy shape, five months after she gave birth to her third child.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ciara is "super proud" of herself after shedding 28 lbs.

The 35-year-old singer revealed after the birth of her son Win Harrison in July (20) that she wanted to lose 48 pounds as quickly as possible, so she could get back to her pre-pregnancy body.

And the mother-of-three has made great progress towards achieving her goal and claimed her weight loss is all down to using the WW app.

She captioned a selfie of her new pink hairdo on Instagram, "Super Proud of where I am starting off 2021! Down 28 pounds thanks to @WW!! This journey has been easy, stress free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc! The WW app has been a game changer! 20 more lbs to go! IT WORKS, join me!! ww.com/ciara. Let's go after all we want this year! #WhyNotUs #WWAmbassador #DubDubClub #myWWplus (sic)."

Ciara - who has Win, as well as three-year-old Sienna Princess with her husband Russell Wilson, and six-year-old Future Zahir with rapper Future - wrote on Instagram last summer, "48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don't know how easy it's going be considering 3 baby's now! Going to work really hard at this! Let's go Mamma's (sic)."

Being pregnant during pandemic was hard, Ciara said. She had to take extra precautions when she left the house to protect her unborn child.

Explaining the safety measures she used when going for an ultrasound scan, she said in a previous interview, "I had a little ziplock bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves."

