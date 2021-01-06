 
 

Terri Nunn Apologizes After Performing at Donald Trump's Resort on New Year's Eve

Terri Nunn Apologizes After Performing at Donald Trump's Resort on New Year's Eve
The Berlin singer regrets playing at the New Year's Eve bash where social distancing and face masks were ignored at the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by Trump in Florida.

AceShowbiz - Berlin star Terri Nunn has issued an apology after facing backlash following her New Year's Eve performance at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The singer, known for tunes such as "Take My Breath Away", found herself at the centre of controversy after agreeing to perform at the party, with her LGBTQ fans questioning why she signed up for the bash.

And on Monday (04Jan20), Nunn apologised for her involvement in the party and admitted she was stunned by the lack of social distancing and masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am truly sorry I performed at Mar-a-Lago and would not have done so if I'd known what I learned while I was there," she wrote on Berlin's Facebook page. "My goal in performing was not to support a political party. I see now that that's not the way it appeared and I am apologetic for that as well."

"The contract stated it was a small Covid-safe event for the members of Mar-a-Lago. Unfortunately it was not Covid-safe anywhere in Florida. I had no idea masks and social distancing were not required. I thought I was current on all Covid news everywhere, but clearly I was not. I was shocked by Florida and Mar-a-Lago's lack of regard for the pandemic and if I'd known I would never have gone. Once I fulfilled my contractual obligation, I left the event as quickly as I could. It is a mistake I regret. I took a Covid 19 test yesterday and tested negative."

Specifically referencing her LGBTQ fans, Nunn concluded, "My apologies to those in the LGBTQ community who thought my performance was a statement against them. I have been and always will be fully supportive."

