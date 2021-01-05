 
 

Whitney Port Reveals That She Suffered Miscarriage in Heartbreaking Post

This is not the first time for the 'Hills: New Beginnings' star to experience heartbreaking pregnancy loss as she announced back in 2019 that she miscarried while expecting baby No. 2.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - It's not a great start for Whitney Port. "The Hills" alum took to her Instagram account on Monday, January 4 to open up about her devastating loss as she revealed that she and husband Tim Rosenman suffered miscarriage.

Alongside a Boomerang video of the sky, Whitney shared with her followers that there was an alteration on her and Tim's YouTube channel plan. "Hey, Everyone. This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey," she wrote in the caption before adding, "Sadly, I lost the pregnancy."

The 35-year-old star later continued, "Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation."

"Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all," Whitney went on to say. She admitted that she's "sad but I'm ok and we will try again."

Concluding her message, the "True Whit" author penned, "I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do." As for their YouTube channel, the TV star announced that they "ended up putting the footage into 5 mini episodes and plan to post one a day, today- Friday."

This is not the first time for Whitney to experience heartbreaking pregnancy loss. "The Hills: New Beginnings" star, who welcomed her and Tim's first child Sonny in July 2017, announced in 2019 that she miscarried while expecting baby No. 2.

"My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are. Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey."

