Young M.A Clears Up Shooting Reports
The 'Ooouuu' hitmaker sets things straight that she always stays out of trouble after rumors surface on social media claiming that she was shot at over the weekend.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Another rapper has been linked to shooting reports, but thankfully, this time no one was injured. In fact, Young M.A has set things straight that she was not involved in a shooting after recent reports claimed that she had been shot at over the weekend.

Baffled with the reports, the 28-year-old hip-hop star went on Instagram on Monday, January 4 to address the shooting rumors. "Listen, listen, I don't know what the f**k going on," she began the video with a smirk. "I don't know what's going on, but bro ... I don't know what's going on, but they tweakin'."

"I don't got nothing to do with nothing. I don't know where this rumor, this crazy s**t coming from. I don't got nothing to do with nothing," she added. Assuring fans that she always stays out of trouble, the "Ooouuu" hitmaker claimed, "I'm very unproblematic, I'm clean, I have no drama with me. I don't know what is going on, what they talkin' about. All these rumors out here not true. It's cap."

Young M.A also took to Twitter to clear up the rumors. "Cap! blessings all 2021," she tweeted, along with a praying hands emoji.

It's unclear where the shooting rumors originated, but social media users were tweeting and spreading the false reports over the weekend. "They say Young M.A got shot," one person posted on Sunday. Some angry fans demanded to know who shot the New York City artist.

Unlike many other rappers, however, Young M.A has mostly managed to keep her slate squeaky clean, though she had a run-in with the law in December 2020 when she was arrested for reckless driving in Atlanta. She was released roughly two hours later without having to pay bail.

Instead of dealing with shady business, Young M.A chose to try her hand at adult film industry by directing her first pornographic film, a lesbian porn film titled "The Gift" which was produced by Pornhub, in 2018. She also launched a sex toy, strap-on dildo called Play NYCe, in collaboration with Doc Johnson last year.

