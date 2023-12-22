 

Whitney Port Shocked Husband Tim Rosenman With Her 'Secret' Debt

The former MTV reality TV star remembers feeling 'ashamed' when she came clean about her financial issues to her now-husband Tim following their engagement.

AceShowbiz - Whitney Port had $35,000 in debt when she got engaged. The 38-year-old reality star had amassed the huge credit card bill by the time now-husband Tim Rosenman, 42, proposed to her in 2013 and admitted that it felt like a "secret" she was "ashamed of," but once she confessed all to the TV producer, he vowed that they would figure things out together.

"I told him one night, and he was definitely shocked but he was like, 'We'll figure it out.' I remember at the time, luckily, being able to pay it off quickly," she said on the "Money Rehab" podcast.

Whitney shot to fame when she joined the cast of MTV reality series "The Hills" in 2006 and admitted that while she had started to "make money" from her TV career at that time, she hadn't learned to save her earnings until much later. She added, "I spent a lot, and I think that that became this behavior of mine that I've tried to quell as I've gotten older."

The former MTV star recently admitted that she feels like a "work in progress" but is definitely doing things that make her feel as if she is "at her best" after years of being open about her mental health struggles.

She told E! News, "I think I'm growing up - I'm almost 40. I took charge and I'm continuing. I'm a work in progress like everyone, but I definitely am doing the things that I set out to do that make me happy and make me feel my best."

"It's important that we all empower ourselves to make sure that we're on top of it. I think also knowing that we're not alone. By me sharing it and talking about what's really going on, I think other people feel a sense of, 'Oh, phew. It's not all rainbows and butterflies.' And so that makes everyone feel a little bit more united."

