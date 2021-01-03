Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

WENN Celebrity

Another celebrity couple bites the dust as the new Catwoman depicter is divorcing her husband Karl Glusman, only 18 months after tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Paris.

AceShowbiz - Actress Zoe Kravitz has called it quits with her husband Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star filed divorce papers just two days before Christmas - on 23 December (20).

Her representative has confirmed the split to People.com, and although the spokesperson did not offer up any further comment, Zoe appeared to hint at her life change in a post on her Instagram Story timeline late on Saturday (02Jan21).

She shared a meme featuring a dressed up woman throwing out the trash, with the female tagged, "The Universe," and the rubbish labelled, "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good (sic)."

Zoe simply captioned the image, "MOOD."

She began dating fellow actor Glusman in late 2016, and they tied the knot in June 2019 in a star-studded wedding staged at the Paris, France residence of the bride's father, rock star Lenny Kravitz.

The couple had been isolating in London during the COVID-19 pandemic after the global health crisis shut down production on "The Batman", in which Zoe will play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero.

She previously admitted the initial adjustment period of lockdown was tough for her emotionally as she became obsessed with cleanliness at home.

"It was rocky for us (in the beginning) only because I was so freaked out," Zoe shared on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast back in May.

"When this whole thing started, I was like, 'Is the world ending? Is this it?' and I would just break down and cry, and then I would say we have to disinfect everything, and then I would order a pizza and then I would cry because I ate the pizza but... I was like, 'I didn't disinfect the box properly.' "

"I was such a maniac, and one of the reasons he (Karl) is so great is he put up with my psychotic behaviour really beautifully, really sweetly!"