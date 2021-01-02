 
 

Geri Horner Mourning Death of Her Dog

Geri Horner Mourning Death of Her Dog
Instagram
Celebrity

The Spice Girls member bids farewell and pays tribute to her beloved dog in a heartfelt tribute on social media as the adorable furry pet passed away after eighteen years.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Geri Horner's dog has died.

The Spice Girls star's pet pooch Daddy has sadly passed away aged 18 years old and she admitted her furry friend used to keep her company when she was "lonely."

Geri - mother to daughter Bluebell, 14, and three-year-old son Montague - wrote on Instagram, "Goodbye to my special little friend, Daddy the dog. He kept me company when I was lonely. He was my little baby before I had Bluebell. After eighteen years he has gone to doggy heaven. Rest in peace, We love you."

She was quickly inundated with messages of support from friends and fans alike, including author Matt Haig.

  See also...

TV presenter Ruth Langsford also consoled the singer as she wrote, "I'm so sorry Geri....you gave him all the love in the world and a wonderful life...hold your memories tight x x."

Geri seemingly sought comfort in her other pets as she introduced them to her online followers hours later. "Doing the afternoon rounds! Meet Venus the cat," so she wrote. "Zebi the rescue horse. Biscuit the goat."

In another post, she shared a picture of her and husband Christian Horner. "Happy New Year 2021 will be amazing, it's got to be! What do you think?" she asked her fans.

You can share this post!

'Coronation Street' Star Mark Eden Dies at 92

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Related Posts
Geri Halliwell Treats NHS Workers Battling COVID-19 to Special Christmas Gifts

Geri Halliwell Treats NHS Workers Battling COVID-19 to Special Christmas Gifts

Geri Horner Got Death Threat From Gay Club Bomber for Befriending George Michael

Geri Horner Got Death Threat From Gay Club Bomber for Befriending George Michael

Spice Girls' Geri Horner Channels Queen Elizabeth I on YouTube Series 'Rainbow Woman'

Spice Girls' Geri Horner Channels Queen Elizabeth I on YouTube Series 'Rainbow Woman'

Geri Halliwell Seeks to Trademark Rainbow Women for Possible Children's Book Series

Geri Halliwell Seeks to Trademark Rainbow Women for Possible Children's Book Series

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models