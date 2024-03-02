 

Geri Halliwell 'Humiliated' After 'Flirty' Texts Between Husband and Female Employee Surfaced Online

There is trouble in paradise between the Spice Girls alum and her spouse Christian Horner after a series of text messages between him and a female employee hit the internet.

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Geri Halliwell, former Spice Girls singer and wife of Red Bull racing team principal Christian Horner, is facing a marital crisis after a series of leaked messages allegedly sent from Horner to a female employee emerged online.

Horner was cleared of misconduct allegations by Red Bull on Wednesday, February 28, only to be thrust back into the spotlight when anonymous emails containing purported WhatsApp exchanges between him and the complainant were sent to 149 Formula 1 figures.

According to sources close to the couple, the marriage is now "in question for the first time." Halliwell has reportedly flown to Bahrain, where her husband is attending the F1 Grand Prix, after landing there "before the email" containing the leaked messages.

The texts, some of which are said to be "suggestive," reportedly involve Horner being asked, "How would you feel if your wife Geri Halliwell did this?" The female employee allegedly worked with Horner at Red Bull's Milton Keynes headquarters.

Horner has denied the allegations, stating, "I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way."

A source close to the female employee expressed dissatisfaction with Red Bull's investigation, calling it "very unhappy" and "one-sided." The woman has remained employed by Red Bull but has not traveled to Bahrain for the Grand Prix.

The intense scrutiny on Horner has reportedly taken a toll on the couple's personal life. Halliwell is said to be "very unhappy" with the latest developments and feels "humiliated" by the widespread distribution of the messages.

The fallout from the scandal has also impacted Horner's relationship with his wife's former Spice Girl bandmates. Halliwell briefly unfollowed reigning world champion Max Verstappen on Instagram after the initial allegations surfaced.

Horner and Halliwell married in 2015. Halliwell has a nine-year-old daughter, Bluebell, from a previous relationship. Horner has a daughter, Olivia, from a previous relationship with Beverley Allen.

