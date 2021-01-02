 
 

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

The British rapper has sparked reconciliation rumors with his former girlfriend after they are rumored to spend the festive holiday together at her house.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stormzy and Maya Jama have sparked reunion rumours after reportedly spending Christmas together.

The former couple marked the recent festive holiday at the television presenter and actress' home on Christmas Day (25Dec20), over 18 months after they split after four years together.

"Stormzy and Maya remained friends after their split and they decided to spend some time together over Christmas," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "They kept it very low key and remained at her place in the capital. Both Stormzy and Maya have made it clear it’s too early to start talking about romance. This is very much friendship but their mates think something could happen between them in the future. They made a lovely couple and given everything that’s happened this year, it seems they could grow closer again."

The reunion rumours come after Maya opened up about her relationship with the "Shut Up" star, insisting it was "just a normal relationship."

"I didn't ever feel like a celebrity couple. Everyone else made it like that," she said. "We just had a normal relationship. We met when we were like 20, before anyone cared about us. So then it was just a normal relationship. Basically, I always said it was like a normal relationship but people wanted to look at it more and talk about it more."

Earlier this year, Stormzy was romantically linked to Victoria's Secret model Yasmine Holmgren. They allegedly got close after meeting backstage in Stockholm, Sweden where the rapper performed at the Annexet arena.

