Gracie McGraw Sends Fans Into Frenzy in Tankini During Family Vacay

The 23-year-old daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill spreads body positivity messages in addition to flaunting her amazing singing skills in an Instagram post.

Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gracie McGraw has driven her fans wild with a recent post on social media. When enjoying a family vacation, the daughter of country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill treated her online devotees to a photo and a video of herself wearing a Tankini.

The 23-year-old shared the post at question on Instagram on Wednesday, December 30. The first slide showed her having a mirror selfie as she rocked olive green bottoms and an animal print top. She also added a clip in the second slide where she flaunted her amazing singing skills.

In the short video, Gracie could be seen being joined by her dog as she sang and nailed some high notes. In the accompanying message, she boasted, "Feeling thicc and hitting notes.....I think ....YASS honey!!!!"

Gracie's post has since been flooded with positive comments from her fans. One gushed, "Love your suit. You sound awesome." Another echoed, "Absolutely need to know the brand of swim suit!!! You look and sound amazing." A third additionally exclaimed, "You're so friggin Gorgeous."

This is not the first time Gracie showed off her singing skills. Back on December 1, she performed "The History of Wrong Guys" from Broadway's "Kinky Boots". She captioned the Instagram clip, "Okay so this is suchhhh a fun song and can be done many different ways but this was my energy right now so that's the energy I put into the character!!"

"I absolutely love this show and think this song is just one that is instantly relatable," she added. "I also love this song because it allows a lot of vocal mess ups that you can cover up with character, so if you're having an off night it makes it easy to do something wrong ;);)."

Singing skills aside, Gracie has also been using her platform to spread profound messages about body positivity. In October, she put out a video and a series of images where her rolls and stretch marks were on display as she wore a bikini.

"I've hated these parts of my body ever since I can remember.... and some of the time I still wish they looked different BUT we are constantly learning to love and evolve," she admitted in the caption. "Every body is beautiful! Rolls are sexy! Hip dips rule!! Remember to laugh or smile today and think of something you enjoy about yourself. You deserve it!!"