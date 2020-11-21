Faith Hill's Daughter Brags About Stripper Pole Move That Makes Her Feel Powerful

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision Celebrity

Gracie, the 'Breathe' hitmaker's first child with Tim McGraw, shares on social media a video of herself circling around a pole in nothing but a white tank top and a black thong.

AceShowbiz - Faith Hill's daughter has a positive view of stripper poles in connection to how she embraces her body. Gracie McGraw, the "Breathe" hitmaker's first child with fellow country crooner Tim McGraw, showed off her pole dancing skills on social media recently, and bragged that it made her feel "powerful."

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, November 19, the 23-year-old posted a video of herself circling around a pole in nothing but a white tank top and a black thong. "This is for ME! Im strengthening and taking my body back. This makes me feel POWERFUL AND ABLE," she began in her accompanying message.

"I honestly never thought I'd be able to hold myself up so this is a big win for me. I'm proud of myself," she continued. "This is the best workout for body and mind. I feel in charge and like a freaking boss. I think this is called a sit and I'm probably doing it wrong but I'm learning! If you judge womxn for using THEIR own bodies to do what they want, then you suck."

Gracie's post has since garnered praise from many. Two in particular came from her younger sisters. Maggie McGraw raved, "MY QUEEN," whereas Audrey McGraw gushed, "Strong woman!!!!" She also gained support from "The Young and the Restless" actress Tammin Sursok who wrote in the comment section, "Omg yes!!!!"

Shortly after flaunting her pole dancing move, Gracie treated her fans to another clip in which she belted "Don't Rain on My Parade". Along with the over 2-minute long footage, she wrote, "Sorry for posting twice today but get you a girl who can do both. This is and always will be my dream role. Fanny I love you. Also I filmed this right after jumpin out the car so sorry it's not perfect."

The two posts came more than a month after Gracie shared a powerful message about self-love. In early October, she posted a video of her flaunting her rolls and stretch marks while wearing a bikini, and shared an encouraging message with her followers on gaining self-confidence.

"I've hated these parts of my body ever since I can remember.... and some of the time I still wish they looked different BUT we are constantly learning to love and evolve," she first admitted. "Every body is beautiful! Rolls are sexy! Hip dips rule!! Remember to laugh or smile today and think of something you enjoy about yourself. You deserve it!!"