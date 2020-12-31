Lamar Odom Warns Sabrina Parr After She Shot Down His Social Media and Passport 'Hostage' Claims

Instagram Celebrity

Weeks after his ex-fiancee shared a cryptic message about trust issues amid their reconciliation, the former Los Angeles Lakers star declares publicly that she has wronged him in so many ways.

Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom wants the world to know that his ex-fiancee was up to no good. Shortly after Sabrina Parr broke her silence over his accusations that she held his social media passwords and passport hostage, the former Los Angeles Lakers player issued another public statement wherein he warned her to stop.

"Sabrina stop. you have hacked my social media every few months," wrote the 41-year-old in an Instagram post he posted Wednesday, December 30 but has since deleted. "your receipts are no good that's from a year ago. I've recently begged you to release my password. I can only post using the phone you set up - you don't want me to expose you. So stop. Give me my password and my passport."

In the caption section of the post, the ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian noted, "No love lost BabyDoll but it's over. AllI ask is that you release my Passport and my Passwords. That's it." He added, "You've wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show. I gave you a global platform. Use it for your good or it will destroy you. All the best."

Lamar's warning came after Sabrina reacted to his previous post alleging that his social media platforms "are being held hostage" by her. Through a since-deleted Instagram Story post, the life coach declared, "I find these accusations from Lamar & whoever he's working with extremely disappointing."

"We are no longer together and haven't been for a while," she continued stressing. "I've chosen to move in silence about the situation & I suggest you do the same. We both know the truth and I assure you no truth is being told on their end. Now if you excuse me, I'm going to continue moving on in peace & silence."

Sabrina Parr shot down Lamar Odom's allegations about her keeping his social media accounts hostage.

In retaliation of Sabrina's statement, Lamar shared on his Instagram Story feed a screenshot of the "forgot my password" screen. Along with it, he noted that the email and phone number listed belonged to her. "where is the lie? That is my exes phone number and her business email," he wrote over the photo.

Lamar Odom fired back at Sabrina Parr's denial.

Just hours earlier, Lamar made his claims against Sabrina through a video post on Instagram. "Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter," he shared, "if any of y'all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting."

Lamar and Sabrina began dating in August 2019. They threw a party for their engagement on Labor Day 2020 weekend in her home state Cleveland with the plan of getting married on November 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. In early November 2020, however, Sabrina announced that they have parted ways. While they seemed to have gone back together days afterwards, she shared a cryptic message about trust issues in early December.