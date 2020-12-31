 
 

Hailey Baldwin Learns Plant-Based Diet Was Not for Her During COVID-19 Lockdown

Aside from talking about her diet experiment, the model wife of Justin Bieber talks about giving herself a quarantine workout routine when her busy life suddenly came to a 'complete standstill'.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Model Hailey Baldwin gave her diet a makeover in lockdown and gave up meat and dairy.

The 24-year-old decided quarantine would be a good time to make a change and gave a plant-based option a go for eight weeks, before deciding it wasn't for her.

"I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me," she tells Harper's Bazaar magazine. "I don't eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don't eat a lot of it. I've picked up more fish, greens, and lentils."

And Hailey, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, admits she found it really tough going as her busy life suddenly came to a "complete standstill", and turned to exercise to keep her going.

"It was very jarring to go from a busy lifestyle, where I'm constantly moving to complete standstill, so I gave myself a quarantine workout routine," she explains. "I used to be a dancer, so I love Pilates because it really elongates and strengthens my muscles... I also recently started to box for some cardio."

"I found that remembering the combinations and learning how to move your body in boxing has been good for mental health."

"I thought I was going to have a lot of anxiety through this process and there has been some, but it's also really shown me that the simplicity in life and kind of dialling everything back has made me so happy. I've been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and hang, and not have things on a schedule. I feel really reconnected with myself."

