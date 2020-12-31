 
 

Stassi Schroeder in Tears While Addressing 'Painful' Pregnancy: 'I Feel Insane'

Stassi Schroeder in Tears While Addressing 'Painful' Pregnancy: 'I Feel Insane'
Instagram
Celebrity

As some people blasts her for complaining too much, the 32-year-old reality TV star makes it clear that despite everything, she's grateful for being given this bundle of joy.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Stassi Schroeder went emotional in her new Instagram post. The former "Vanderpump Rules" star shared with her online followers a selfie of her crying while opening up about hate comments during her pregnancy.

Alongside a tearful picture of herself, the reality TV star wrote on Wednesday, December 30, "Real talk- pregnancy is hard." She went on admitting, "I don't feel like myself. I don't feel attractive. I feel like I'm only good for making a baby."

Stassi, who is expecting her first child together with her husband Beau Clark, also said that she didn't "feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it's painful to move around." She continued, "And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane. I've received lots of dm's from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I'm pregnant."

  See also...

In response to that, the 32-year-old star wanted to make it clear that despite everything, she's grateful for being given this bundle of joy. "I've never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can't wait to meet my daughter," she insisted. "But I'm still allowed to struggle with it. Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be super heroes? Can we stop that now?"

Stassi Schroeder emotionally addressed her hard pregnancy

Stassi Schroeder emotionally addressed her hard pregnancy.

Stassi confirmed her pregnancy news back in June, days after she was fired from Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" due to her past racist behavior towards former castmate Faith Stowers. The "He's Making You Crazy" author shared a picture of Clark kissing her cheek while holding a pink onesie with the hashtag #OOTD. "We're having a baby girl," she wrote in the caption at the time.

Her then-fiance also shared the same picture on his own page. "I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I'll FW to my daughter and then some! She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha… 'She'll be a motherf***ing WOMAN!!! #thankful," he said.

You can share this post!

Paul Wesley Voices Disappointment at United Airlines for Turning Blind Eye to Maskless Passengers
Related Posts
Stassi Schroeder Shares Video From Secret Backyard Nuptials to Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder Shares Video From Secret Backyard Nuptials to Beau Clark

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Stassi Schroeder Admits She Was 'a Karen' Following Racism Controversy

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Stassi Schroeder Admits She Was 'a Karen' Following Racism Controversy

Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Makes Public Sex of First Child

Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Makes Public Sex of First Child

Stassi Schroeder Expresses Affection for Fiance in First Post After 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing

Stassi Schroeder Expresses Affection for Fiance in First Post After 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing

Most Read
Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay
Celebrity

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together