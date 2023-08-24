Stassi Schroeder Calls Out Bethenny Frankel for Victim-Shaming Ariana Madix

Instagram Celebrity

On her podcast, the 'Vanderpump Rules' alum also accuses the former 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star of not doing sufficient research before conducting an interview with Raquel Leviss.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stassi Schroeder has called out Bethenny Frankel for allegedly victim-shaming Ariana Madix. A few days after Bethenny's interview with Raquel Leviss was published, the former "Vanderpump Rules" star accused "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum of attempting to make her former co-star look bad.

On her "Straight Up With Stassi" podcast, the 35-year-old former reality TV star went public with her claim about Bethenny. In the Wednesday, August 23 episode, she stated, "It was almost like Bethenny was trying to make Ariana look bad. It's like, that's not the route we should be taking right now. Ariana hasn't done anything wrong."

Stassi further responded to Bethenny's statement about Ariana still living in the same house with her former beau Tom Sandoval. "What is this? Trying to say we weren't that good of friends, Ariana's making so much money now, she's still living with Sandoval," she pointed out.

"She's not living with Sandoval because she's forgiven him," Stassi went on to explain. "She's living with Sandoval because she's like, 'This is my house too and I refuse to leave my own home,' and Sandoval is being a gaslighting prick motherf**ker who is refusing to leave."

"Bethenny, shut up," Stassi bluntly stated. "This is another issue that I had. I understand Bethenny taking this interview. What I don't understand is how she didnt - when she found out she was gonna interview [Raquel] - go and binge-watch seasons 1 through f**king 10 so that she knew everything and do her research."

"It was lazy. It was a lazy f**king interview," the Bravo alum blasted. "Just hearing her talk, the way Bethenny talked about Ariana and Sandoval living together, that was a lazy interview. She did not do her research. She does not understand anything."

This was not the first time Bethenny received backlash over her recent chat with Raquel. A few days prior, actor Kyle Cooke slammed Bethenny for allegedly "cashing in" on the interview. In an Instagram comment, he wrote in mid-August, "The irony of it all: Bethenny cashing in ads as she 'exposes Bravo's exploits' and gives Rachel 'a voice.' "

"[Bethenny] literally has more ad spots than any other podcast I've ever listened to. Rachel wont see a dime lol. I bet she had to pay her way to fly to [Bethenny] just to record this," the "Summer House" star went on to claim. "If this was a true PSA it would be ad free."

