 

Stassi Schroeder Debuts Baby Boy After Giving Birth to Second Child

Stassi Schroeder Debuts Baby Boy After Giving Birth to Second Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star proudly shows off her newborn baby boy Messer from the hospital bed after she delivered the bundle of joy whom she shares with husband Beau Clark.

  • Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stassi Schroeder has delivered her second child. The "Vanderpump Rules" star and her husband Beau Clark had their son Messer Rhys - a brother for two-year-old Hartford - on September 7, and while they are smitten with the new arrival, they joked they are concerned their daughter will "terrorise" her new sibling.

"MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 am on September 7th, 7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches. We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn't terrorize him (sic)," Stassi wrote on Instagram while sharing a series of photos of herself with Messer.

  Editors' Pick

The couple revealed in March they were expecting a baby boy, just a week after announcing Stassi's pregnancy. They shared a video of them finding out the news on their "The Good The Bad The Baby" podcast and the 35-year-old reality star admitted the news hadn't come as a shock. She said, "I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy. I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe… I don't know how to f****** explain it."

Stassi - who married Beau in 2020 - previously admitted she wants a "s*** ton" of children. She told Us Weekly magazine, "It is my fantasy to have a s*** ton of children, a lot of them. But children are really expensive. I'm discovering as life goes on - they're very expensive and I feel like they're the most time-consuming thing in the entire world."

Despite this, Stassi insists she won't be rushing into any big decisions. She said, "When I think about what I want my children's lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible."

"I'm like, 'If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?' So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today's the day. You never know."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Struggles With Potty-Training His Son

Ed Sheeran 'So, So Sorry' for Calling Off Las Vegas Gig Just Hours Before Show
Related Posts
Stassi Schroeder Calls Out Bethenny Frankel for Victim-Shaming Ariana Madix

Stassi Schroeder Calls Out Bethenny Frankel for Victim-Shaming Ariana Madix

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Breaks Down in Tears After Hurricane Hilary Damaged Nursery

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Breaks Down in Tears After Hurricane Hilary Damaged Nursery

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Bares All in Naked Mirror Selfie

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Bares All in Naked Mirror Selfie

Stassi Schroeder Reveals 'Fantasy' of Having 'Ton of Children'

Stassi Schroeder Reveals 'Fantasy' of Having 'Ton of Children'

Latest News
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Struggles With Potty-Training His Son
  • Sep 10, 2023

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Struggles With Potty-Training His Son

Ed Sheeran 'So, So Sorry' for Calling Off Las Vegas Gig Just Hours Before Show
  • Sep 10, 2023

Ed Sheeran 'So, So Sorry' for Calling Off Las Vegas Gig Just Hours Before Show

Stassi Schroeder Debuts Baby Boy After Giving Birth to Second Child
  • Sep 10, 2023

Stassi Schroeder Debuts Baby Boy After Giving Birth to Second Child

Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign, Thanks Fans for Well Wishes
  • Sep 10, 2023

Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign, Thanks Fans for Well Wishes

Lil Reese Makes Donation to the Homeless in Chicago After Water-Pouring Scandal
  • Sep 10, 2023

Lil Reese Makes Donation to the Homeless in Chicago After Water-Pouring Scandal

Elon Musk and Grimes Have Secret Third Child With Another Unusual Name
  • Sep 10, 2023

Elon Musk and Grimes Have Secret Third Child With Another Unusual Name

Most Read
Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends
Celebrity

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Grimes Threatens Legal Action Against Elon Musk for Not Allowing Her to See Their Son

Grimes Threatens Legal Action Against Elon Musk for Not Allowing Her to See Their Son

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help