Stassi Schroeder Debuts Baby Boy After Giving Birth to Second Child

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star proudly shows off her newborn baby boy Messer from the hospital bed after she delivered the bundle of joy whom she shares with husband Beau Clark.

Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stassi Schroeder has delivered her second child. The "Vanderpump Rules" star and her husband Beau Clark had their son Messer Rhys - a brother for two-year-old Hartford - on September 7, and while they are smitten with the new arrival, they joked they are concerned their daughter will "terrorise" her new sibling.

"MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 am on September 7th, 7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches. We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn't terrorize him (sic)," Stassi wrote on Instagram while sharing a series of photos of herself with Messer.

The couple revealed in March they were expecting a baby boy, just a week after announcing Stassi's pregnancy. They shared a video of them finding out the news on their "The Good The Bad The Baby" podcast and the 35-year-old reality star admitted the news hadn't come as a shock. She said, "I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy. I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe… I don't know how to f****** explain it."

Stassi - who married Beau in 2020 - previously admitted she wants a "s*** ton" of children. She told Us Weekly magazine, "It is my fantasy to have a s*** ton of children, a lot of them. But children are really expensive. I'm discovering as life goes on - they're very expensive and I feel like they're the most time-consuming thing in the entire world."

Despite this, Stassi insists she won't be rushing into any big decisions. She said, "When I think about what I want my children's lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible."

"I'm like, 'If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?' So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today's the day. You never know."

