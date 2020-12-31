 
 

Paul Wesley Voices Disappointment at United Airlines for Turning Blind Eye to Maskless Passengers

Paul Wesley Voices Disappointment at United Airlines for Turning Blind Eye to Maskless Passengers
Instagram
Celebrity

In a series of since-deleted tweets, 'The Vampire Diaries' alum has also vowed to never fly with the airlines as he accuses it of having 'complete disregard for customers or virus concerns.'

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paul Wesley is rallying against United Airlines for their alleged lack of safety concerns for their customers amid COVID-19 case surge. Accusing the airlines of turning blind eye to maskless passengers, the former star of "The Vampire Diaries" took to social media to air out his disappointment.

On Wednesday, December 30, the 38-year-old actor turned to Twitter to express his condemnation at the air service company. In response to a user declaration that Delta Airlines "has always been superior," he tweeted, "Indeed. Time and time again I see @united flight attendants turning a blind eye to people who don't wear masks. We must be diligent and save lives."

Paul Wesley's Tweet

Paul Wesley is disappointed with United Airlines for turning blind eye to maskless passengers.

  See also...

Before posting the tweet, Paul described United Airlines as "the worst airline in America." He began his series of since-deleted tweets, "@United you treat people like trash. And this is exactly why your airline is consistently ranked as the worst airline in America. You jam pack all of your seats and have zero regard for coronavirus. It's all money and numbers to you."

"Please retweet this [if] you agree @united is the worst airline in America. I will NEVER fly @united - I don't care if they are the only airline flying to a certain city," he then vowed. "I'd rather take a train or a boat. Complete disregard for customers or virus concerns. They could care less. @united."

The Eddie Longo of "Tell Me a Story" also urged people to boycott the company and recommended Delta Airlines instead. "Boycott @united fly @Delta instead," he pointed out. "Delta clears out their seats and makes sure it's not overcrowded. They care about your safety even if it costs them money. @united could care less."

Paul's discontentment with United Airlines was met with approval from his followers. One in particular was from "The Originals" star Sebastian Roche who replied one of his tweets, "I agree, i haven't flown them for years." A fan chimed in, "I always see United airlines having problems this is why I always fly Delta." Another wrote, "exactly! i've only flown them once in my entire life and i won’t be making that mistake again."

You can share this post!

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Stassi Schroeder in Tears While Addressing 'Painful' Pregnancy: 'I Feel Insane'
Related Posts
Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev Jokingly Acknowledges Justin Bieber as Their 'Love Child'

Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev Jokingly Acknowledges Justin Bieber as Their 'Love Child'

Paul Wesley Drags 'Vampire Diaries' Co-Star Matthew Davis Over Donald Trump Support

Paul Wesley Drags 'Vampire Diaries' Co-Star Matthew Davis Over Donald Trump Support

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon Spark Secret Marriage Rumors After Months of Dating

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon Spark Secret Marriage Rumors After Months of Dating

Most Read
Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay
Celebrity

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19