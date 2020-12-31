 
 

Mel Gibson Wants to Keep 'Sense of Anonymity' by Steering Clear of Politics

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Lethal Weapon' actor explains why he insists on keeping his opinions about politics to himself, saying he doesn't want to ruin the 'sense of anonymity.'

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mel Gibson will never talk about politics, because he doesn't want to ruin the "sense of anonymity" that comes from keeping his alliances private.

The "Braveheart" star has made a conscious decision over the years never to talk about his political beliefs, and explained the reasons why to "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday (29Dec20).

"Who the hell cares what I think? I'm not an expert - what am I qualified to talk about?" he sighed. "It's alright. It allows you a sense of anonymity so that in your performance you can come out and just be anything; you're not already carrying a lot of baggage. It's partially intentional."

  See also...

Gibson's remarks come after he was asked about his views on the U.S. presidential race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016 during an interview with "Extra", to which he replied, "How is it going to play out? One of them is going to win."

Earlier this year, the 64-year-old actor spent a week in medical care after testing positive for Covid-19. "He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," his rep confirmed the news. "He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies."

He's not the only celebrity to have successfully battled coronavirus - Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Pink, Daniel Dae Kim, and Olga Kurylenko are among those to have recovered from Covid-19.

However, it's also claimed the lives of some of the entertainment world's most beloved stars, including country singer John Prine and Broadway star Nick Cordero.

