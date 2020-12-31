Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Thor' actor didn't receive approval from his mother-in-law at first because her daughter abandoned plan to study law in order to pursue romance with him.

Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Idris Elba's now-mother-in-law feared her model daughter was making a huge mistake by moving to the U.K. after falling head over heels in love with the British actor.

Sabrina Dhowre met the "Thor" star in her homeland of Canada in 2017 while he was filming "The Mountain Between Us" and they immediately hit it off.

At the time, the beauty had been preparing to study law, but she abandoned her plans in a bid to pursue her romance with Elba - much to her mum's disapproval.

She said, "I met this tornado of a man and fell crazy in love in just six months."

"After that, he went back to the U.K., we did a few months away from each other and it was awful. We couldn't be apart. So I said I'd come."

"My mother thought I was crazy but he's my soulmate."

The couple married in April, 2019 and Sabrina admits she's learned a lot since becoming a wife - particularly during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Marriage has taught me so much about myself, about patience and compassion," she shared. "Especially when you're locked down together. Every couple argues, but even the arguments feel more right, we're arguing about things of substance."

The marriage is Elba's third - he was previously wed to Hanne Norgaard, the mother of his daughter Isan, 18, while his second union to Sonya Nicole Hamlin lasted just four months.

The actor also shares six-year-old son Winston with his ex Naiyana Garth.