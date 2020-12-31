Diddy Helps Struggling Families in Miami to Pay Their Rent Amid Pandemic

WENN Celebrity

The hip-hop mogul is spreading joy this holiday by lending his hand to help more than a hundred struggling families in Miami to pay their rent amid the health crisis.

AceShowbiz - Sean "Diddy" Combs is helping Miami residents pay their rent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the rapper is supporting a number of families in the Overton neighbourhood and offering grants to help 175 families across the area to pay for their housing as well as essentials.

Diddy will be giving out the financial gifts through his Sean Combs Foundation.

The report comes after Diddy was recently forced to cancel his annual New Year's Eve party amid the coronavirus pandemic, which he usually holds in Miami, Florida.

Alongside a heart emoji, he wrote on his Instagram story, "TO ALL MY FRIENDS: In efforts to keep everyone safe & Healthy unfortunately WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR! I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!"

The cancellation came only a few days after he threw a lavish party to celebrate his mother Janice's 80th birthday. The rap mogul gave her a $1 million (£812,740) cheque and a brand new Bentley.

He also paid tribute to his mum on Instagram, "I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ... and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Janice shared her birthday with her grandchildren, Diddy's twins D'Lila and Jessie.

"Happy Birthday to Jessie and D'Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I'm enjoying every second of it. I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls. Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much!Happy 14th Birthday," the proud dad gushed about his two daughters.