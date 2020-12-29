 
 

Cody Simpson's New Girlfriend Marloes Stevens Joins His Family's Holiday Celebration

Making the couple Instagram official, the 23-year-old Australian singer's mother shares a photo of the 'On My Mind' crooner cuddling up with the model in front of a fireplace.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cody Simpson's girlfriend Marloes Stevens appears to have been warmly welcomed by the people closest to his heart. Just over a month after she was spotted snuggling up on a romantic motorcycle ride with the "On My Mind" crooner, the blonde model joined him in celebrating Christmas together with his family.

Wearing a metallic gown for the special celebration, Marloes was seen cuddling up to Cody in front of a fireplace. Sharing the snap on Saturday, December 26 was her 23-year-old boyfriend's mother Angie Simpson. The matriarch wrote in a post on her Instagram account, "Swipe as Twas a magical day."

The sweet picture put Marloes and Cody out as an official Instagram couple. Although the pair did not post their photo together in their respective accounts, the beauty turned to her own page to share a short clip of her dancing to Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" while wearing the same dress.

The Christmas celebration came after Marloes and Cody were photographed spending time together several times. Back on November 10, he was caught on camera riding his vintage Honda motorbike in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, while his girlfriend sat behind him with her arm around his waist.

A few days prior to that, the twosome were spotted enjoying an outing at Habana Cafe in Malibu. One picture saw her giving him a kiss on the cheek during the outing. Another snap taken on the same day displayed her holding hands with the first season winner of "The Masked Singer" Australia.

Before becoming an item with Marloes, Cody dated Miley Cyrus for less than a year. The "Prisoner" singer, however, was reported to have moved on from the split. "Miley has moved on from their relationship and she's really focused on her own life and has a very busy career and a full life," a source close to her told HollywoodLife.com.

"But that's not to say she doesn't wish him everything but the best and she has nothing but love for Cody and always will no matter what," the source continued. "They ended things on really good terms and there's absolutely no bad blood between them whatsoever."

'RHOP': Andy Cohen Dragged for Being Biased Toward Candiace Dillard Amid Monique Samuels Feud

Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Nose Piercing Mishap
