'RHOP': Andy Cohen Dragged for Being Biased Toward Candiace Dillard Amid Monique Samuels Feud

Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen was under fire following the broadcast of the third part of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 5 reunion. Many fans were not happy to see the host showing blatant bias when it came to the fight between co-stars Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

Seemingly siding with Candiace, Andy grilled Monique in the episode, which aired on Sunday, December 27. In one segment, Monique said that Candiace was the one who started the fight by putting her hands in her fight before things got physical. Even though a clip from production backed up Monique's claims, Andy denied that it happened.

Andy also cornered Monique for looking stoic in the reunion as if she showed no remorse over the brawl. Not stopping there, the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" host criticized Monique for releasing her new song "Drag Queens", dubbing it a poor decision in Monique's part.

In response to that, viewers took to social media to express their anger at Andy. "Never knew @Andy was so biased and loved Candiace so much. It showed Andy. You had no love for Monique. You wanted to take her down too. Maybe she should drag him #RHOP #cancelrhop," one fan tweeted.

"Damn you Andy Cohen I hope you're satisfied with the horrible way you came at Monique at the reunion! Newsflash: Don't think for a moment that crying Candiace and those two boring, bunny-eyed GEMs (green eyed monsters), Gizelle & Robin can fuel RHOP's future popularity," another person slammed Andy.

Calling him a bully, someone wrote on the blue bird app, "@Andy also really needs to take a step back and realize how disliked his own hosting was during #RHOP reunion. The bullying against Monique was disgusting," another Tweeted. Another user chimed in, "Oh wow. I’ve never ever seen @Andy as unlikeable as he is during tonight's #RHOP reunion. I'm not even sure I can finish the episode. The way you talk to Monique is simply unacceptable."

Meanwhile, Monique, who announced her exit from the show earlier this week, shared in an interview with All About the Tea that the third part of the reunion was unbearable for her. "I was excited to be back and to know that this time, I’d redeem myself and show my growth but when I saw episode three of the reunion, I said, 'You know what, I can't do this anymore,' " she divulged.

"It probably would have been a little easier had they fired me instead of me having to sit down and be real and say I have to walk away…I feel like some part of me let a lot of my fans down who have been rooting for me," she added.