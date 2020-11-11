 
 

Cody Simpson's New GF Marloes Stevens Snuggling Up on Romantic Motorcycle Ride

Cody Simpson's New GF Marloes Stevens Snuggling Up on Romantic Motorcycle Ride
WENN/Instagram/Avalon
Celebrity

The blonde model is pictured wrapping her arms around the 'On My Mind' singer's waist while riding shotgun on his Hondo Moto bike in Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cody Simpson is cozying up to his new flame Marloes Stevens. Just days after he was spotted enjoying a cozy lunch with the blonde model, the first season winner of "The Masked Singer" Australia was caught on camera having her snuggling up to him during a romantic motorcycle ride.

On Tuesday, November 10, the "On My Mind" singer was spotted riding his vintage Honda motorbike in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, while his new girl sat behind him with her arm around his waist. Photos that have since surfaced online unveiled that the pair rocked matching black outfits and even wore the same Vans Old Skool.

For the outing, Marloes also sported a bright red bandana around her neck. She completed her looks with a blue helmet, while 23-year-old Cody opted to wear a black one. HollywoodLife.com reported that before the ride, the two enjoyed lunch at the vegetarian restaurant The Butcher's Daughter in Venice Beach.

  See also...

This was not the first time Cody and Marloes were photographed together. Back on November 4, she was seen giving him a kiss on the cheek when they were enjoying an outing at Habana Cafe in Malibu. Another snap taken on the same day displayed her holding hands with the "La Da Dee" crooner.

Prior to dating Marloes, Cody was in a romantic relationship with Miley Cyrus for less than a year. The "Midnight Sky" songstress, however, was reported to have moved on from their split. "Miley has moved on from their relationship and she's really focused on her own life and has a very busy career and a full life," a source close to her told HollywoodLife.com.

"But that's not to say she doesn't wish him everything but the best and she has nothing but love for Cody and always will no matter what," the source added. "They ended things on really good terms and there's absolutely no bad blood between them whatsoever."

You can share this post!

Miranda Lambert's Husband Pens Sweet Tribute on Her Birthday
Related Posts
Moving On? Cody Simpson Seen on Juice Date With Mystery Brunette

Moving On? Cody Simpson Seen on Juice Date With Mystery Brunette

Cody Simpson Sings About 'Being Around' Following His Split From Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson Sings About 'Being Around' Following His Split From Miley Cyrus

Report: Cody Simpson Initiates Miley Cyrus Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Report: Cody Simpson Initiates Miley Cyrus Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Cody Simpson's Mom Frustrated as Pandemic Prevents Her From Celebrating Birthday With Son

Cody Simpson's Mom Frustrated as Pandemic Prevents Her From Celebrating Birthday With Son

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks