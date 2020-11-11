Cody Simpson's New GF Marloes Stevens Snuggling Up on Romantic Motorcycle Ride

WENN/Instagram/Avalon Celebrity

The blonde model is pictured wrapping her arms around the 'On My Mind' singer's waist while riding shotgun on his Hondo Moto bike in Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Cody Simpson is cozying up to his new flame Marloes Stevens. Just days after he was spotted enjoying a cozy lunch with the blonde model, the first season winner of "The Masked Singer" Australia was caught on camera having her snuggling up to him during a romantic motorcycle ride.

On Tuesday, November 10, the "On My Mind" singer was spotted riding his vintage Honda motorbike in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, while his new girl sat behind him with her arm around his waist. Photos that have since surfaced online unveiled that the pair rocked matching black outfits and even wore the same Vans Old Skool.

For the outing, Marloes also sported a bright red bandana around her neck. She completed her looks with a blue helmet, while 23-year-old Cody opted to wear a black one. HollywoodLife.com reported that before the ride, the two enjoyed lunch at the vegetarian restaurant The Butcher's Daughter in Venice Beach.

This was not the first time Cody and Marloes were photographed together. Back on November 4, she was seen giving him a kiss on the cheek when they were enjoying an outing at Habana Cafe in Malibu. Another snap taken on the same day displayed her holding hands with the "La Da Dee" crooner.

Prior to dating Marloes, Cody was in a romantic relationship with Miley Cyrus for less than a year. The "Midnight Sky" songstress, however, was reported to have moved on from their split. "Miley has moved on from their relationship and she's really focused on her own life and has a very busy career and a full life," a source close to her told HollywoodLife.com.

"But that's not to say she doesn't wish him everything but the best and she has nothing but love for Cody and always will no matter what," the source added. "They ended things on really good terms and there's absolutely no bad blood between them whatsoever."