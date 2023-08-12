 

Cody Simpson Fronting New Campaign for L'Oreal Paris Men Skincare

Cody Simpson Fronting New Campaign for L'Oreal Paris Men Skincare
Instagram
Celebrity

The singer-turned-professional swimmer gushes over the skincare products he uses to keep his skin hydrated after swimming in the chlorine for hours every day.

  • Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cody Simpson becomes the new face of L'Oreal Paris. The Australian singer and professional swimmer, 26, has confirmed he is fronting the cosmetics brand's Men Expert skincare campaign.

"Being a swimmer in the chlorine for hours a day, I'm glad I have @lorealparis to keep my skin hydrated. Stoked to be in their Men Expert campaign for the new L'Oreal Paris Power Age Serum and Moisturiser. It's full of hyaluronic acid for long-lasting hydration," he posted on Instagram.

  Editors' Pick

Cody - who previously dated 30-year-old pop star Miley Cyrus - was a junior champion and returned to the sport in 2020.

The tattooed hunk understands his fame will attract more attention to the sport, but he thinks that's a good thing. He previously told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, "I knew there would be a certain amount of people that otherwise wouldn't have watched the sport that may do now because they have followed me in other endeavours and stuff like that."

"Me, just being a lifelong swimmer and fan of swimming, if I can bring more eyeballs to the sport, if that's all I do in the next three or four years, that's good enough for me. It's my favourite sport and it deserves more global recognition. The more people and personalities involved, it can only help with that."

You can share this post!

You might also like

James Bay Releases New Track 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad'

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame
Related Posts
Cody Simpson Dubs Emma McKeon His 'Love' in First Instagram Post as Couple

Cody Simpson Dubs Emma McKeon His 'Love' in First Instagram Post as Couple

Cody Simpson Sends Heartfelt Message to Justin Bieber Following His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Cody Simpson Sends Heartfelt Message to Justin Bieber Following His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Cody Simpson Shares Why He Broke Up With Miley Cyrus 2 Years After Splitting

Cody Simpson Shares Why He Broke Up With Miley Cyrus 2 Years After Splitting

Cody Simpson Slams 'Certain Ridiculous Laws' Amid Australia's Concerns Over Latest Covid Variant

Cody Simpson Slams 'Certain Ridiculous Laws' Amid Australia's Concerns Over Latest Covid Variant

Latest News
Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin
  • Aug 12, 2023

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame
  • Aug 12, 2023

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame

Cody Simpson Fronting New Campaign for L'Oreal Paris Men Skincare
  • Aug 12, 2023

Cody Simpson Fronting New Campaign for L'Oreal Paris Men Skincare

Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto
  • Aug 12, 2023

Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto

James Bay Releases New Track 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad'
  • Aug 12, 2023

James Bay Releases New Track 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad'

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids
  • Aug 12, 2023

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids

Most Read
Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant
Celebrity

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'