Jessie J Clarifies Hospitalization Reports After Opening Up About Her Meniere's Disease

Upon noticing the false claims on media, the 'Flashlight' hitmaker takes to Instagram to explain that she 'never said' about being hospitalized in her announcement because she doesn't want to be seen as a liar.

Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jessie J is setting the record straight. The "Price Tag" hitmaker took to her Instagram account on Monday, December 28 to clarify reports about her health issues after she revealed on Christmas Eve that she was "completely deaf in my right ear" due to Meniere's disease.

Reports claimed that the 32-year-old was hospitalized as she "couldn't walk in a straight line" due to the disease. Upon noticing the false claims, Jessie explained she "never said" about being hospitalized in her announcement. She went on adding that anyone who has suffered from Meniere's would have known that while the symptomps were scary, it was only temporary.

"I went live around 1am on the 27th December for 22 mins (specific) But facts matter. … I go live a lot and don't post them. I saved this one," she wrote in the caption alongside a clip of her explaining her diagnosis. "I have often in the past been open and honest about health challenges I have faced. Big or small. This was no different."

"BUT... Since going live I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth," she added. Although the "Domino" hitmaker admitted that she wasn't surprised, she noted, "I also know I too have the power to set the story straight."

Jessie continued saying, "I'm not posting this for sympathy. Im posting this because this is the truth. I don't want anyone thinking I lied about what actually happened." Adding that "she wasn't aware of Menieres before now" and hoped to raise awareness about it, she concluded, "Appreciate EVERYONE who has taken the time out to check on me, those who have offered advice and support. Thank you. You know who you are."

Jessie sparked concern on December 24 when she revealed that she was left unable to hear or walk properly due to Meniere's disease, which is an ear condition that can cause sudden attacks of vertigo. "I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line. Basically I got told I had Meniere's syndrome," she said at the time.

"It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, 'What is going on?' But I'm glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today," she continued.