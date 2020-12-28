 
 

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker reveals on Instagram she landed in hospital on Christmas Eve after suffering from severe dizziness because of her inner ear condition.

  • Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer Jessie J spent Christmas Eve (24Dec20) in the hospital after Meniere's disease left her unable to hear or walk properly.

The "Flashlight" star has opened up about her Thursday night drama during a recent Instagram chat, revealing her inner ear condition left her deaf and dizzy.

"I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line," Jessie explains. "Basically I got told I had Meniere's syndrome."

"I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I've just been laying low in silence. Now's the first time I've been able to sing and bear it. I just miss singing so much and being around anyone."

  See also...

"It could be way worse, it is what it is. I'm super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, 'What is going on?' But I'm glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today."

Trying to explain how she felt when she sang to fans, Jessie added, "When I sing loud, it sounds like there's someone trying to run out of my ear... I am now watching (The) Queen's Gambit (show) with my finger in my ear. I've done the first episode 4 times because I zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on."

Meniere's disease is an ear condition that can cause sudden attacks of vertigo.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" star Michelle Visage reached out to Jessie, revealing she too battled Meniere's, prompting the singer to add, "you have had it too? It's so weird and comes out of nowhere, merry Christmas."

You can share this post!

Iggy Azalea Hopes Things Change for the Better After Talking to Playboi Carti Following Drama

Josh Brolin's Wife Introduces Baby Chapel After Giving Birth to Second Child

Related Posts
Jessie J Reveals Channing Tatum Split in Twerking Video

Jessie J Reveals Channing Tatum Split in Twerking Video

Jessie J Seemingly Addresses Her On-Off Relationship With Channing Tatum in New Single

Jessie J Seemingly Addresses Her On-Off Relationship With Channing Tatum in New Single

Jessie J Sends 'Healing Calm Energy' to Women Battling Infertility Like Herself

Jessie J Sends 'Healing Calm Energy' to Women Battling Infertility Like Herself

Jessie J Gets Broody as She Includes Baby in Bucket List After Channing Tatum Split

Jessie J Gets Broody as She Includes Baby in Bucket List After Channing Tatum Split

Most Read
Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate
Celebrity

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Jermaine Dupri Enraged by Shooting of 7-Year-Old Girl in Atlanta

Jermaine Dupri Enraged by Shooting of 7-Year-Old Girl in Atlanta

A$AP Rocky Joins Rihanna on Christmas in Her Native Barbados as They Get 'More Serious'

A$AP Rocky Joins Rihanna on Christmas in Her Native Barbados as They Get 'More Serious'