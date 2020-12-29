 
 

Liam Payne Comes to Harry Styles' Defense Following Criticisms Over His Feminine Style

The 'Strip That Down' singer has defended former One Direction bandmate after the latter was criticized for wearing dresses on this year's issue of Vogue magazine.

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne can't understand the backlash surrounding Harry Styles' decision to wear a dress for his recent Vogue covershoot, insisting he should be "free to do as he wishes."

The singer has praised his old One Direction bandmate for the flamboyant U.S. shoot, in which Harry appeared on the November (20) cover of the fashion Bible in a Gucci ball gown.

His feminine appearance drew harsh remarks from some conservative critics, but Liam has nothing but love for his pal.

Speaking to Britain's Capital Breakfast, Liam said, "I thought it was great! I think he's enjoying himself and he's free to do as he wishes! And you know, I just think that people don't need to be so bothered about stuff."

"There's been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he's wearing the right clothes in someone else's mind. Just let him go on with it, he's enjoying himself."

And Liam insists Harry continues to be "the same guy" he was during their time together in One Direction before finding solo superstardom following the group's 2016 hiatus.

"He's never really lost himself, even in spite of everything," Liam shared. "After the band (parted ways) we didn't speak for a long time actually, and then I remember seeing him, it was actually at a Jingle Bell Ball, backstage for the first time in a long time."

"He's still the same guy he always was when we left each other in that dressing room as the band kind of stopped for a little bit."

