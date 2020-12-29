 
 

P. Diddy Calls Off His Annual New Year's Eve Party Due to Covid-19 Concerns

The rap mogul announces he decided to cancel his annual star-studded New Year's Eve celebration this year because of concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Diddy has been forced to scrap his lavish New Year's Eve (31Dec20) party over COVID-19 concerns.

The annual bash is usually filled with A-list guests, but the rap mogul is urging everyone to stay safe as they ring in 2021.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning (28Dec20), Diddy wrote, "TO ALL MY FRIENDS: In efforts to keep everyone safe & Healthy unfortunately WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR! I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!"

His end-of-year parties usually take place in Miami, Florida, and last year (19), attendees included Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and Meek Mill.

The news comes a week after the Kardashians scrapped plans for their annual Christmas Eve party due to COVID concerns.

Just earlier this month, 60-year-old rap mogul Uncle Luke revealed he landed in a hospital with Covid-19 after giving in when one of his pals begged him to attend a birthday party.

"As soon as I walked through the doors, it was like stepping into a coronavirus-spreading chamber. Everybody was wildin' out and getting drunk," he recalled. "Almost no one was wearing masks."

Later when he's back home, he showed symptoms. "I had a fever and my temperature spiked to 102 degrees," the rapper opened up. "I went to the hospital, where I had a second PCR test that came back positive. Because I wasn't having trouble breathing, they sent me home and told me to quarantine for two weeks."

He has since recovered from the virus and urged people to take the pandemic seriously, "If the establishment has too many people not following the protocols, don't be afraid to go home and call it a night."

