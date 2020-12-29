6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 (6ix9ine)'s ex Sara Molina apparently didn't think he deserved to spend Christmas with their 5-year-old daughter Saraiyah. Blasting the "TROLLZ" rapper as an absentee father, Sara took to her Instagram account to expose the star for neglecting their kid.

"This man hasn't spoken to my daughter in months," she claimed in a video that she posted on Sunday, December 27. "He didn't reach out for her birthday, Thanksgiving. We haven't heard of that man having a concern for my daughter since the beginning September. You're not just going to come around my family around the holidays."

Additionally, Sara didn't want to put her child at risk of getting exposed to COVID-19 by letting her hang out with Tekashi because the hip-hop star had been out and around a lot of people during the pandemic. Criticizing Tekashi for not following COVID-19 protocols, Sara went on to rant, "He's getting into altercations, he's going into infested places with people with no masks, going to strip clubs, you're doing all this extra s**t and beefing with people."

"You haven't seen your daughter in months. Didn't even call on her birthday. You haven't done nothing right that you said you was going to do right on your end," she continued.

His attorney Lance Lazzaro, however, denied Sara's claims about his client. Telling TMZ, he said that the rainbow-haired rapper always tried to be present in his daughter's life. However, he couldn't do so because Sara got in his way. Lance additionally revealed that the "GOOBA" spitter planned to send some Christmas gifts for his daughter.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Sara gave Tekashi an "open door" policy when it comes to visiting their daughter, meaning that he could come whenever and wherever he wanted. With that being said, it seemed like Tekashi didn't use the opportunity given to him.