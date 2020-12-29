 
 

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas
Instagram
Celebrity

Sara claims in an Instagram video that the 'TROLLZ' hitmaker has not contacted their daughter Saraiyah for months despite her giving the hip-hop star an 'open door' policy when it comes to visiting their kid.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 (6ix9ine)'s ex Sara Molina apparently didn't think he deserved to spend Christmas with their 5-year-old daughter Saraiyah. Blasting the "TROLLZ" rapper as an absentee father, Sara took to her Instagram account to expose the star for neglecting their kid.

"This man hasn't spoken to my daughter in months," she claimed in a video that she posted on Sunday, December 27. "He didn't reach out for her birthday, Thanksgiving. We haven't heard of that man having a concern for my daughter since the beginning September. You're not just going to come around my family around the holidays."

Additionally, Sara didn't want to put her child at risk of getting exposed to COVID-19 by letting her hang out with Tekashi because the hip-hop star had been out and around a lot of people during the pandemic. Criticizing Tekashi for not following COVID-19 protocols, Sara went on to rant, "He's getting into altercations, he's going into infested places with people with no masks, going to strip clubs, you're doing all this extra s**t and beefing with people."

  See also...

"You haven't seen your daughter in months. Didn't even call on her birthday. You haven't done nothing right that you said you was going to do right on your end," she continued.

His attorney Lance Lazzaro, however, denied Sara's claims about his client. Telling TMZ, he said that the rainbow-haired rapper always tried to be present in his daughter's life. However, he couldn't do so because Sara got in his way. Lance additionally revealed that the "GOOBA" spitter planned to send some Christmas gifts for his daughter.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Sara gave Tekashi an "open door" policy when it comes to visiting their daughter, meaning that he could come whenever and wherever he wanted. With that being said, it seemed like Tekashi didn't use the opportunity given to him.

You can share this post!

Playboi Carti Shares Race Pic and Video With Son Onyx After Iggy Azalea's Rant

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Defends Stepmom Hilaria Over Spanish Heritage Questioning

Related Posts
6ix9ine Accuses Lil Durk of Using King Von to Boost Album Sales

6ix9ine Accuses Lil Durk of Using King Von to Boost Album Sales

Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit With Lawsuit by Gang Robbery Victims

Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit With Lawsuit by Gang Robbery Victims

Watch: 6ix9ine and Gervonta Davis Almost Get Physical at the Club

Watch: 6ix9ine and Gervonta Davis Almost Get Physical at the Club

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

Most Read
Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate
Celebrity

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Rupert Everett No Longer Finds Wedding Repulsive After Gay Marriage Legalization

Rupert Everett No Longer Finds Wedding Repulsive After Gay Marriage Legalization

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl on Christmas Week

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl on Christmas Week