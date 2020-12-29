Playboi Carti Shares Race Pic and Video With Son Onyx After Iggy Azalea's Rant

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Woke Up Like This' rapper is apparently spending time with his son Onyx after the Australian femcee blasts him for skipping their child's first Christmas.

Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti is seemingly trying to make amends after accused of ditching his family on Christmas by his ex Iggy Azalea. Following the Australian raptress' rant, the Atlanta-born star has apparently been spending time with their son Onyx.

On late Sunday, December 27, the 24-year-old father of one took to his social media accounts to share a rare picture and video of him with his little boy. In the photo posted on Instagram Stories, the father took a selfie with the infant while they were in a car.

Meanwhile in the clip, the boy was sitting on his lap as Playboi sat in front of the piano and played some random melodies. Onyx looked curious as he stared at his father's moving fingers on the piano tuts. "stUDio > bABY mE," so the "Magnolia" spitter captioned it.

Playboi's posts featuring his son arrive after his ex and baby mama Iggy blasted him for throwing away their planned Christmas vacation in favor of hosting an album release party, which was attended by his side chick named Brandi. The "Black Widow" raptress also claimed that Playboi refused to sign their child's birth certificate despite wanting to have the baby.

On Sunday, December 27, Iggy hinted that she's ready to call a truce with her ex. "I've spoken to my bd," she tweeted. "As f**ked up as this s**t's been... it was for the best because now s**ts aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. That's all I wanted." She added, "I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I'm really just a baby angel."

That, however, didn't stop her from accusing Playboi of using their son to manipulate her in their relationship. "A baby is not a pawn!! Shall I continue?" she wrote on Instagram Stories in response to a post from Brandi's alleged family member. "Men use children to manipulate too which is what's been happening to me. NOT the other way round and even after all that's happened I could still go take a squat on my BD face ANY time I want. Know that!" the 30-year-old mother of one went on claiming.