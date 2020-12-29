 
 

Playboi Carti Shares Race Pic and Video With Son Onyx After Iggy Azalea's Rant

Playboi Carti Shares Race Pic and Video With Son Onyx After Iggy Azalea's Rant
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Woke Up Like This' rapper is apparently spending time with his son Onyx after the Australian femcee blasts him for skipping their child's first Christmas.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti is seemingly trying to make amends after accused of ditching his family on Christmas by his ex Iggy Azalea. Following the Australian raptress' rant, the Atlanta-born star has apparently been spending time with their son Onyx.

On late Sunday, December 27, the 24-year-old father of one took to his social media accounts to share a rare picture and video of him with his little boy. In the photo posted on Instagram Stories, the father took a selfie with the infant while they were in a car.

Meanwhile in the clip, the boy was sitting on his lap as Playboi sat in front of the piano and played some random melodies. Onyx looked curious as he stared at his father's moving fingers on the piano tuts. "stUDio > bABY mE," so the "Magnolia" spitter captioned it.

  See also...

Playboi's posts featuring his son arrive after his ex and baby mama Iggy blasted him for throwing away their planned Christmas vacation in favor of hosting an album release party, which was attended by his side chick named Brandi. The "Black Widow" raptress also claimed that Playboi refused to sign their child's birth certificate despite wanting to have the baby.

On Sunday, December 27, Iggy hinted that she's ready to call a truce with her ex. "I've spoken to my bd," she tweeted. "As f**ked up as this s**t's been... it was for the best because now s**ts aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. That's all I wanted." She added, "I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I'm really just a baby angel."

That, however, didn't stop her from accusing Playboi of using their son to manipulate her in their relationship. "A baby is not a pawn!! Shall I continue?" she wrote on Instagram Stories in response to a post from Brandi's alleged family member. "Men use children to manipulate too which is what's been happening to me. NOT the other way round and even after all that's happened I could still go take a squat on my BD face ANY time I want. Know that!" the 30-year-old mother of one went on claiming.

You can share this post!

Miley Cyrus Can See Herself Dating Harry Styles: 'We Have Very Similar Taste'

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas
Related Posts
Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Playboi Carti Ridiculed for Wearing Crop Top to Football Practice

Playboi Carti Ridiculed for Wearing Crop Top to Football Practice

Playboi Carti Buys $400K Family-Friendly Rolls-Royce After Welcoming Son With Iggy Azalea

Playboi Carti Buys $400K Family-Friendly Rolls-Royce After Welcoming Son With Iggy Azalea

Most Read
Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate
Celebrity

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl on Christmas Week

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl on Christmas Week

Chris Pratt Posts Christmas Video With Baby Lyla and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Posts Christmas Video With Baby Lyla and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger