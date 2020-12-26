Christine Baranski's Career High Is 'Christmas Angel' Dolly Parton Singing to Her

Netflix Celebrity

The 'Good Fight' star will always remember the 'Christmas on the Square' scene where the 'Jolene' hitmaker sings to her as the actress describes the music icon as a real angel.

Dec 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Christine Baranski has starred opposite A-listers galore, but Dolly Parton singing to her on set was a real highlight.

"The Good Fight" star plays a cold-hearted businesswoman, who is ready to sell out the residents of a tiny town until she finally finds some goodwill and a bit of seasonal joy - thanks to Dolly's character - in Netflix film "Christmas on the Square".

"My first day of shooting on Christmas on the Square was a scene with Dolly, where she appears in my house and she's floating on a gurney and she just sings to me all day," she smiled. "It was just take after take after take of Dolly Parton singing - just to me."

"I thought, 'OK, well this is a career high!' "

The film was shot in the spring of 2019, but held back from a Christmas release last year so producers could get the film translated into 23 languages - and Baranski believes the delay made for perfect timing.

"It just so happens this virus hit and now it's the perfect movie for our time," the actress adds. "We're basically in need of what's heartfelt and makes people happy. But it was also released just as news of Dolly's ($1 million) contribution for the (development of COVID) vaccinations (was revealed), so she really is the Christmas angel. She's one of the great ladies."

Christine Baranski was not the only star who adored Dolly Parton on the set. Child star Tahlia Hill said she owed her life to the country legend after the singer rescued her from getting hit by an oncoming vehicle.

We were on set and I was at the hot chocolate station and they said to go back to your beginning positions," the young star revealed. "So there is a vehicle moving and I was walking and somebody grabbed me, pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton, and I was like surprised."

"She's like, 'Well, I am an angel, you know' because she plays an angel in the movie. I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!' "