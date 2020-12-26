Shaggy Plans Beach Parties Before Kicking Off New Year With Social Media Hiatus

WENN Celebrity

The reggae musician is looking forward to having beach parties during the holidays and kicking off 2021 with positivity as he is keen to stay away from social media.

Dec 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Shaggy is planning to spend Christmas Day sunning himself on the beach in his native Jamaica.

The "Angel" hitmaker had to spend part of the year (20) apart from his wife, Rebecca Packer Burrell, and their three daughters after he was left stranded in New York by the Covid-19 crisis as Jamaica had closed its borders.

However, the reggae star reveals that he's now planning the perfect Christmas - one spent partying on the beach.

He tells British website NME, "This is the Christmas I've always known! In Jamaica, Christmas is all about the parties - the day party, night party, white party, weed party, rum party - it's about going out with your friends, hopping from parties then topping it off with great food and culture."

"It's not about sleigh bells and snow. But who wouldn't want to be on the beach at Christmas with rum?"

The "Boombastic" hitmaker also plans to make his family a special Christmas brunch.

"We normally have a Christmas tree up, and we'll do the presents opening then I do an amazing brunch - with all different kinds of ackee and saltfish and dumplings," he explains.

After the holiday season, the reggae star plans to turn over a new leaf with one new year's resolution in particular.

"I've got to learn next year to get off my devices - you scroll through social media for your news and it's just bad anyway, which just brings you anxiety and puts you in depression," he adds.