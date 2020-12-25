Iggy Azalea Blasts Playboi Carti for Ditching Plans to Spend Christmas With Their Son

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Black Widow' raptress is fuming at her baby daddy after he allegedly throws away plans for a family vacation in favor of throwing an album release party.

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea is airing out her dirty laundry with Playboi Carti. The Australian femcee is clearly disappointed at her ex and baby daddy for not spending Christmas with their son and she has taken to social media to express her feelings.

The mother of one hinted through a series of her Twitter posts that the Atlanta rapper ditched plans to go on a family vacation at the last minute to throw an album release party. She also accused his baby daddy of inviting the woman he allegedly cheated on her with while she was pregnant to his "Whole Lotta Red" party.

"Too bad you got an album out but can't even come to Christmas with your own son," so she posted on Thursday, December 24. "Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can't come for Christmas any more? TRASH."

She continued lashing out, "This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl. Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it's not like you have any dignity I guess."

When someone defended her rant against Playboi for ditching his family on Christmas, Iggy noted, "A child he asked for. Btw." The 30-year-old raptress appeared to be more irritated after his new girl posted something about Playboi as she added, "And I've not said anything (and could say much more) for the longest time because I known the net won't side with me & that I'm hated. But Christmas? And this b***h 'proud' of you in her stories? Lmfaooo I've covered for so long hoping you'd do better. A lot of women relate."

Clarifying that she didn't air out their issue out of bitterness, Iggy claimed, "To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me. So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it's me not ducking with trifling ass shit that happens at the expense of my son."

The "Fancy" hitmaker concluded her messages with, "Everything not for the net, but at a certain point when someone just taking advantage like CRAZY airing it out is all you can do. Night."