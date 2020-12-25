 
 

Sage The Gemini Teases Impending Engagement to Supa Cent a Week After Confirming Romance

Sage The Gemini Teases Impending Engagement to Supa Cent a Week After Confirming Romance
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Gas Pedal' rapper hints that he's ready to pop the question to his entrepreneur girlfriend, just one week after they went public with their relationship.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sage The Gemini apparently doesn't need a long time to be convinced that Supa Cent is the one for him. The rapper has teased his impending engagement to his new girlfriend, just a week after they confirmed their relationship.

Sage, whose real name is Dominic Wynn Woods, hinted that he's ready to pop the question to Supa while admiring his girlfriend. Posting a picture of the entrepreneur getting dolled up in a red outfit on his Instagram Stories, he wrote over it, "Tryna figure out what knee ima get on!! Yessiiiiiir!!"

  See also...

Sage and Supa first raised eyebrows after the San Francisco-born star was featured on the entrepreneur's Instagram Live. The 28-year-old artist then confirmed that they're indeed an item, telling The Shade Room, "[Yes], me and Nell are together, and I intend to keep it that way." He then boldly declared his possession of her, saying, "I claim my girl."

Apparently serious about his relationship with Supa, he then said that he's trying to be the best man he can be for her. "Support me in being the man that I am supposed to be for her," he implored, "and wish me luck on love progress and consistency..."

The couple, however, was forced to defend their relationship against haters. Coming clean about her previous romantic relationships before the current one with Suge, Supa wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I was with 1 man for 3 1/2 years. Another for 3 months (That was my bad because n***as can only front for so long.) and Sage was before BOTH OF EM."

Declaring that she has moved past those relationships, she told her critics to do the same. "Idk if y'all upset because I moved on or because who I post. Y'all be more stuck on them n***as than me. Move on please," she added.

You can share this post!

Iggy Azalea Blasts Playboi Carti for Ditching Plans to Spend Christmas With Their Son
Related Posts
Supa Cent Defends Sage the Gemini Romance After Confirming Relationship

Supa Cent Defends Sage the Gemini Romance After Confirming Relationship

Sage The Gemini on Megan Thee Stallion's Bare Face: 'Damn Wtf'

Sage The Gemini on Megan Thee Stallion's Bare Face: 'Damn Wtf'

Sage the Gemini Defends Rumored GF Blac Chyna Against Troll Slamming Her Over Flirty Comment

Sage the Gemini Defends Rumored GF Blac Chyna Against Troll Slamming Her Over Flirty Comment

Most Read
21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos
Celebrity

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning