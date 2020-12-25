Lil Baby Removes Instagram Account After Wishing People Merry Christmas: 'I'm Out'

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Fans, however, are more interested in trolling the Atlanta rapper over his cheating scandal as one fan jokes that he is just trying to get Jayda Cheaves back.

Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby seemingly won't let social media affect him too much. The "My Turn" artist appeared to have deleted his Instagram page on Thursday, December 24, but not before wishing his followers a merry Christmas on his Twitter account.

Criticizing Internet trolls, the Atlanta rapper wrote on the blue bird app, "The internet go for anything S**t really sad! #thatsnotme." In a separate tweet, he went on adding, "Merry Christmas, Happy New Year ... I'm Out."

Not long after that, fans noticed that his Instagram page was no longer found on the platform. It remains to be seen if Lil Baby would later reinstate his account or not.

Fans, however, were more interested in trolling the spitter over his cheating scandal. "he trynna get jayda back," one fan commented on Instagram, referring to the hip-hop star's girlfriend Jayda Cheaves. "should've said 'i'm caught,' " someone joked. Similarly, another person added, "He taking a break cause he got caught tf up in the past 2 months."

Lil Baby was accused of cheating on Jayda not only with one but two porn stars. Most recently, adult film star Teanna Trump provoked Jayda by replying to one of Jayda's posts, "And that's why you got cheated on...," adding a yawning emoji.

Jayda quickly fired back at the 25-year-old porn star, replying to her in a now-deleted tweet which read, "But you suck d**k for a living?" To that, Teanna calmly responded, "Yea I do, your man loves my mouth." Later, Jayda expressed her frustration in a separate post. "Why these h**s COME FOR ME FIRST then hit me with the check ur man. Like is that what this really be about? Y'all got the game f**ked up. Y'all trifling as hell all y'all. just nasty," so she wrote.

Prior to that, porn star Ms. London claimed that the rapper paid her to have sex with him. When Lil Baby denied her claim, Ms. London pulled out her receipt by sharing a DM in which the Atlanta native allegedly told her, "What's the point of paying if you do all that !! You fuccin the game up !! If I pay for p***y youn supposed to speak on it. That's bad business mama."

Attempting to end the drama, Ms. London later issued an apology to the couple. "Clearing out the air, their was a small misunderstanding on what I said, I was drinking but what I said was factual dates were just not aligned," she wrote on Twitter on December 8. "And he was PISSED! I apologized and we were supposed to fix it for the public. Does baby love his girl ! YES!!!"