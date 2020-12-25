A$AP Rocky Joins Rihanna on Christmas in Her Native Barbados as They Get 'More Serious'

WENN Celebrity

In some pictures that circulated online, the 'Fashion Killa' rapper is seen arriving at the airport with luggage in hands as the 'Umbrella' singer reportedly invites the emcee to her secluded coastal villa.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna and alleged boyfriend A$AP Rocky are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level. The lovebirds seemingly are planning to spend Christmas together with the "Diamonds" hitmaker's family as he was seen arriving in Rihanna's native Barbados on December 23.

In some pictures that circulated online, the "Fashion Killa" rapper was seen arriving at the airport with luggage in hands. According to HollywoodLife.com, Rihanna invited the emcee to her secluded coastal villa.

"It's a huge sign of how happy she is with him. Rihanna is all about family so the fact that she invited him is very meaningful," said a source. "Her friends are taking this a sign that she's getting serious with him."

It was previously reportedly that Rihanna kept A$AP in friend zone before eventually starting to date him recently. "A$AP has been very into Rihanna for years" and "was always the instigator" in their flirtatious connection. However, the "We Found Love" hitmaker "would brush off his advances and kept him in the friend zone."

Things took a romantic turn "over the summer and they finally hooked." Another source claimed that "they've been together ever since."

The pair sparked dating rumors when they were reportedly spotted together in New York in late November. They were also seen "having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York" and "were seated discreetly behind a curtain" two days after Thanksgiving. After PEOPLE reported that the duo were dating again, they further fueled the rumors with a romantic night walk in New York City on Wednesday, December 2.

Prior to this, Rih dated Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel from 2017 before calling it quits in January of this year. As for A$AP, he was previously in relationship with some famous names including Iggy Azalea and model Chanel Iman.