 
 

Dolly Parton's Regret for Jimmy Fallon Is the Reason Behind Collaborative Christmas Song

Dolly Parton's Regret for Jimmy Fallon Is the Reason Behind Collaborative Christmas Song
WENN/Judy Eddy
Music

Back in October, the country music queen joined forces with the late night host to record a cover of Mariah Carey classic 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' for 'A Holly Dolly Christmas,'

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton has comedian Jimmy Fallon to thank for kickstarting work on her new holiday album, because she always regretted turning down the opportunity to sing with the funnyman years ago.

The country music queen recruited the U.S. late night host to record a cover of Mariah Carey classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" for "A Holly Dolly Christmas", and it was only after hitting the studio together that Parton decided to make it into a full duets project.

"I didn't think about doing a bunch of duets at the start," she confessed.

"When I was on ('The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon') a couple of years ago around the holiday season, he had asked me if I would sing with him, Mariah Carey's song... and I didn't know it good enough to sing it, and I didn't want to mess it up, so of course I said no... and it really bothered me."

  See also...

After teaming up with Fallon, Parton called on pals including Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Buble, and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus to get into the festive spirit with her.

"Then I got to thinking, 'Well, maybe I'll get all these other guys to sing with me'," she continued.

"It was just one of those perfect storms, where everything fell like it was supposed to."

Released in October, the song opens with Dolly aksing Jimmy, "Hey, Jimmy. I don't know how to say this without sounding all mushy and romantic." Later, Jimmy is heard replying, "I kinda like mushy and romantic." She then responds, "You do?" she responds, to which he says, "Yeah, especially this time of year."

You can share this post!

A$AP Rocky Joins Rihanna on Christmas in Her Native Barbados as They Get 'More Serious'

Jay-Z's Nephew Nahziah Carter Reportedly Found Responsible for Rape
Related Posts
Dolly Parton's Sister Continues to Criticize Politicians for Getting COVID-19 Vaccine First

Dolly Parton's Sister Continues to Criticize Politicians for Getting COVID-19 Vaccine First

Dolly Parton Rescued Child Actor From Oncoming Vehicle on Set of Christmas Movie

Dolly Parton Rescued Child Actor From Oncoming Vehicle on Set of Christmas Movie

Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday

Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday

Dolly Parton Jokingly Says She and Husband Carl Thomas Dean Are Sick of Each Other

Dolly Parton Jokingly Says She and Husband Carl Thomas Dean Are Sick of Each Other

Most Read
Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'
Music

Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'

Twenty One Pilots Score Guinness World Record With 'Never-Ending' Music Video

Twenty One Pilots Score Guinness World Record With 'Never-Ending' Music Video

Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Lil Wayne Reacts to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub: 'Am I Not Worthy?'

Lil Wayne Reacts to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub: 'Am I Not Worthy?'

DaBaby Already Plotting His Retirement

DaBaby Already Plotting His Retirement

Rihanna Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song Use on Fenty Ad

Rihanna Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song Use on Fenty Ad

Selena, Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads Among Honorees for Lifetime Achievement Awards at 2021 Grammys

Selena, Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads Among Honorees for Lifetime Achievement Awards at 2021 Grammys

Lady Antebellum Explain Why It Took Them So Long to Change Their Name

Lady Antebellum Explain Why It Took Them So Long to Change Their Name

Snoop Dogg Appears to Respond to Eminem's 'Zeus' Diss

Snoop Dogg Appears to Respond to Eminem's 'Zeus' Diss

Megan Thee Stallion Thinks Men Are Against 'WAP' Due to 'Fear and Insecurity'

Megan Thee Stallion Thinks Men Are Against 'WAP' Due to 'Fear and Insecurity'

Kid Cudi Breaks Record on Billboard Chart With 'Man on the Moon III' Song

Kid Cudi Breaks Record on Billboard Chart With 'Man on the Moon III' Song

Migos: Releasing New Album in 2020 Doesn't Make Sense

Migos: Releasing New Album in 2020 Doesn't Make Sense

Carrie Underwood in Christmas Spirit Throughout 2020 for 'My Gift'

Carrie Underwood in Christmas Spirit Throughout 2020 for 'My Gift'