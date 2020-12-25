Pedro Pascal's Idea of 'Polished' 'Wonder Woman 1984' Villain Rejected by Patty Jenkins

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Movie

The 'Game of Thrones' alum reveals he initially thought Michael Douglas' classic "Wall Street" character Gordon Gekko would be the perfect inspiration for his Max Lord, but the director didn't want the baddie to be so polished.

AceShowbiz - Pedro Pascal had to ditch plans to base his new "Wonder Woman 1984" villain on Michael Douglas' classic "Wall Street" character, because director Patty Jenkins didn't want his baddie to be so polished.

The former "Game of Thrones" star initially thought cold and calculating businessman Gordon Gekko in his power suit would be the perfect character to draw inspiration from for his Max Lord, but he was forced to abandon that idea after a chat with Jenkins.

"She pulled me away from that," Pascal explained to The Associated Press. "She was like, 'That's not the polish that we're after.' "

Instead, Jenkins steered him in a slightly different direction, and the actor ended up loving that take on Lord, a minor TV personality and aspiring oil tycoon. "What we went after was so much more unpredictable and exposed," he said.

"The thing that would ultimately anchor me to him was far more vulnerable than what a Gordon Gekko-type would be."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal weighed in on what he thinks his character's perception of his himself. "I think that he strives to see himself as a part of an ideal, and in a way that so many of us do."

He continued, "Whether it's the perfect body on Instagram or just like the perfect day expressed on Facebook, the perfect job, the perfect life, 'living my best life,' whatever version of that — which I think in the era that WW1984 takes place is pretty clear to us, that kind of unbridled excess, a very specific definition of success and whatever the quote-unquote American dream is," he shared. "I think that he strives to be seen that way, is desperate to see himself that way, and is unwilling to see himself for who or what he really is."

"Wonder Woman 1984", which stars Gal Gadot as the titular superhero, premieres in U.S. theatres and on streaming service HBO Max on Christmas Day (December 25). It was pushed back from its planned June 5 release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.