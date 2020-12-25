 
 

Pedro Pascal's Idea of 'Polished' 'Wonder Woman 1984' Villain Rejected by Patty Jenkins

Pedro Pascal's Idea of 'Polished' 'Wonder Woman 1984' Villain Rejected by Patty Jenkins
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Movie

The 'Game of Thrones' alum reveals he initially thought Michael Douglas' classic "Wall Street" character Gordon Gekko would be the perfect inspiration for his Max Lord, but the director didn't want the baddie to be so polished.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pedro Pascal had to ditch plans to base his new "Wonder Woman 1984" villain on Michael Douglas' classic "Wall Street" character, because director Patty Jenkins didn't want his baddie to be so polished.

The former "Game of Thrones" star initially thought cold and calculating businessman Gordon Gekko in his power suit would be the perfect character to draw inspiration from for his Max Lord, but he was forced to abandon that idea after a chat with Jenkins.

"She pulled me away from that," Pascal explained to The Associated Press. "She was like, 'That's not the polish that we're after.' "

Instead, Jenkins steered him in a slightly different direction, and the actor ended up loving that take on Lord, a minor TV personality and aspiring oil tycoon. "What we went after was so much more unpredictable and exposed," he said.

  See also...

"The thing that would ultimately anchor me to him was far more vulnerable than what a Gordon Gekko-type would be."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal weighed in on what he thinks his character's perception of his himself. "I think that he strives to see himself as a part of an ideal, and in a way that so many of us do."

He continued, "Whether it's the perfect body on Instagram or just like the perfect day expressed on Facebook, the perfect job, the perfect life, 'living my best life,' whatever version of that — which I think in the era that WW1984 takes place is pretty clear to us, that kind of unbridled excess, a very specific definition of success and whatever the quote-unquote American dream is," he shared. "I think that he strives to be seen that way, is desperate to see himself that way, and is unwilling to see himself for who or what he really is."

"Wonder Woman 1984", which stars Gal Gadot as the titular superhero, premieres in U.S. theatres and on streaming service HBO Max on Christmas Day (December 25). It was pushed back from its planned June 5 release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can share this post!

Carrie Underwood in Christmas Spirit Throughout 2020 for 'My Gift'

A$AP Rocky Joins Rihanna on Christmas in Her Native Barbados as They Get 'More Serious'
Related Posts
Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Chris Pine Gets Into Details Why He Thinks Fanny Pack Should Be Trendy Again

Chris Pine Gets Into Details Why He Thinks Fanny Pack Should Be Trendy Again

'Wonder Woman 1984' CCXP Teaser: 'The World Is Not Ready'

'Wonder Woman 1984' CCXP Teaser: 'The World Is Not Ready'

'Wonder Woman 1984' Gets Christmas Day Release on HBO Max and Select Theaters

'Wonder Woman 1984' Gets Christmas Day Release on HBO Max and Select Theaters

Most Read
Kate Winslet Raves Over Becoming Fossil Expert Thanks to 'Ammonite' Role
Movie

Kate Winslet Raves Over Becoming Fossil Expert Thanks to 'Ammonite' Role

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Hints at Return for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Hints at Return for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

'The Exorcist' Sequel Has Found a Director

'The Exorcist' Sequel Has Found a Director

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Receive Warm Welcome in First 'Coming 2 America' Trailer

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Receive Warm Welcome in First 'Coming 2 America' Trailer

Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Safety Rant Gets Justified by Some 'Mission: Impossible' Crew

Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Safety Rant Gets Justified by Some 'Mission: Impossible' Crew

Golden Globes Under Fire for Shutting 'Minari' Out of Best Picture Contention

Golden Globes Under Fire for Shutting 'Minari' Out of Best Picture Contention

Gal Gadot Lashes Out at Critics as She Defends 'Cleopatra' Casting

Gal Gadot Lashes Out at Critics as She Defends 'Cleopatra' Casting

Luke Wilson Says He Hasn't Received Invite to Join 'Legally Blonde 3'

Luke Wilson Says He Hasn't Received Invite to Join 'Legally Blonde 3'

Zac Efron Called Out for 'Slipping the Tongue' During 'Hairspray' Kissing Scene With Nikki Blonsky

Zac Efron Called Out for 'Slipping the Tongue' During 'Hairspray' Kissing Scene With Nikki Blonsky

Demi Moore Felt Like 'Guinea Pig' Filming 'Songbird' at the Start of Pandemic

Demi Moore Felt Like 'Guinea Pig' Filming 'Songbird' at the Start of Pandemic

Steven Soderbergh at Odds With Movie Boss During Talks to Direct James Bond Movie

Steven Soderbergh at Odds With Movie Boss During Talks to Direct James Bond Movie

Shia LaBeouf Fired by Olivia Wilde From Her Movie 'Don't Worry Darling'

Shia LaBeouf Fired by Olivia Wilde From Her Movie 'Don't Worry Darling'

Hugh Grant Initially Agreed With Criticisms Over Renee Zellweger's Casting as Bridget Jones

Hugh Grant Initially Agreed With Criticisms Over Renee Zellweger's Casting as Bridget Jones