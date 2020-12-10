Rihanna Kept A$AP Rocky in 'Friend Zone' for Years Before Dating Recently

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Words are the 'Everyday' rapper 'has been very into Rihanna for years,' but the 'Love on the Brain' singer 'would brush off his advances' before they finally hooked up this summer.

Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - While many believe that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating on and off prior to their recent sighting, they were reportedly nothing more than just friends in the past few years. Despite their seemingly flirtatious interaction, the Barbadian singer was said to have been rejecting his advances until recently.

According to Us Weekly's source, "A$AP has been very into Rihanna for years" and "was always the instigator" in their flirtatious connection. The "We Found Love" hitmaker, however, "would brush off his advances and kept him in the friend zone."

But "things changed over the summer and they finally hooked up," the so-called insider adds of how their relationship turned romantic. "They've been together ever since."

Similar to Us' story, a source gushes to PEOPLE about the two stars' blossoming romance, "They've been inseparable the past few weeks." While noting that "it's a new relationship," the source claims, "They both seem very into it."

Rihanna and Rocky sparked dating rumors anew after they were reportedly spotted together in New York in late last month. The duo were seen hanging out with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn in West Village on Saturday night, November 28.

According to Page Six, the two artists, who are both 32 years old, were "having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York" and "were seated discreetly behind a curtain" two days after Thanksgiving. On the same day news about Rih and Rocky's New York outing surfaced, PEOPLE reported that they are dating again.

Fueling the romance speculation, Rih and Rocky were pictured enjoying a night walk in New York City on Wednesday, December 2. The two seemingly tried to go incognito, bundling up in their winter jackets and their hoodies while wearing face masks.

Rih was previously in a relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel from 2017 until they called it quits in January of this year. Meanwhile, Rocky's famous exes include Iggy Azalea and model Chanel Iman.