 
 

Asian Doll Denies DJ Akademiks' Claims That She's Suicidal: 'Still Happy'

Asian Doll Denies DJ Akademiks' Claims That She's Suicidal: 'Still Happy'
Instagram
Celebrity

Catching wind of that, the 'Barbie Everywhere' raptress quickly set the record straight on Twitter, urging her followers to 'pay him no mind' because 'Akademiks is getting paid to bash me.'

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) is doing fine. Taking to her Twitter account, rhe "Unfuccwitable" rapper denies reports from DJ Akademiks in which he alluded that she contemplated suicide with one of posts on the site.

The tweet in question, which Asian posted on the blue bird app on Wednesday, December 23, read, "I will go somewhere real soon & find peace within myself." She went on saying, "I can't stop thinking about it because I'm really finna.........go." Reposting the tweet on his Instagram page, Akademiks captioned it, "Pray for #asiandoll aka #queenvon."

Catching wind of that, Asian Doll quickly set the record straight on Twitter. "Akademiks is getting paid to bash me.. pay him no mind," so she told her followers.

Asian later shared that she's currently in a happy place despite her ongoing beef with former best friend Megan Thee Stallion and City Girls members JT and Yung Miami. "Still happy..... literally," she wrote alongside two smiling emojis. She also declared that she's still Queen Von "till I die" following the death of her ex-boyfriend King Von.

  See also...

Asian Doll denied feeling suicidal

Asian Doll denied feeling suicidal.

That aside, Asian is currently involved in a feud with the Hot Girl Summer who released a song "Do It on the Tip" featuring City Girls after Asian played for her online followers her unreleased verse on the song. "I was (mad) but ima Sagittarius we get mad then 10mins later WE DON'T GIVE A F**K BOUT NUNNADET S**T. (sic)."

After JT appeared to subtweeted her, Asian ranted, "This whole song getting out of hand! My intentions wasn't bad when I played it I DON'T WANNA BE ON THE DELUXE I Don't Wanna Put It Out I played it because ITS NEVER coming out! I don't need to be a pick me b***h cause at the end of the day I'm having my way with this s**t."

Explaining why she sent her ver to Megan, Asian shared, "I was called & asked to do the song. Some told me don't do it anyways so I didn't. Weeks later I was reminded to do it, so I DID It."

Meanwhile, Megan expressed disappointment in Asian for blowing things out of proportion. "It was never as deep as the comments make it seem," the "Good News" artist added. Calling the "Barbie Everywhere" raptress as a "hot head," she went on to say, "You blow s**t out of proportion because you're a f**king hot head. You played the song live...that was that. What do I need to clear up? This is dumb."

You can share this post!

Sophie Turner Treats Fans to Throwback Candid Picture From Bachelorette Party

Pete Davidson Calls Cazzie David's Essay Detailing Their Breakup 'Really Funny Book'
Related Posts
Asian Doll Slams Rumors That She Wants Vanessa Bryant Treatment After King Von's Death

Asian Doll Slams Rumors That She Wants Vanessa Bryant Treatment After King Von's Death

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Asian Doll's Mug Shot Surfaces as She Brags About Being 'Famous' in Jail

Asian Doll's Mug Shot Surfaces as She Brags About Being 'Famous' in Jail

Most Read
Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments
Celebrity

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him